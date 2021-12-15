2023: DSS Warns Politicians to Play by the Rules.

-Warns against politicization of insecurity.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

As the nation counts down to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Department of State Security DSS on Tuesday raised an alarm saying that some persons who are desperately seeking for power are doing so through wrongful and skewed narratives and warned that they should not mislead the public and overheat the polity.

The Service also said that many people are politicizing the insecurity in parts of the country for pecuniary and other selfish reasons adding that they want to use the situation to cause divisions among citizens, seek cheap popularity and present the country as ungovernable.

Addressing newsmen at the National Headquarters of the State Services on national issues, the Spokesman Dr.Peter Afunanya said that Service warns that those who are involved in all these should desist from such destabilizing acts.

The agency he said also enjoins politicians to play by the rule and avoid statements or activities capable of inflaming the fires of division and violence prior to 2023 elections.

He said that the briefing is to inform the public to be mindful of groups and individuals desirous of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country.

He said: “This is more so that the Service has observed that some persons who are desperately seeking for power use wrong and skewed narratives to not only mislead citizens but overheat the polity. Already, they are exploiting and politicising the issue of insecurity in parts of the country for pecuniary and other selfish reasons.

“Many simply want to use the situation to cause divisions among citizens, seek cheap popularity and/or present the country as ungovernable. The secret security agency therefore warned that those who are involved in these should desist from such destabilising acts”.

According to the image maker, the Director-General of the agency Alhaji Yusuf Bichi also warns opinion moulders like the clergy, religious and traditional rulers to guard their utterances and avoid inciting pronouncements.

Moreover, the security agents reiterated the call on religious and community leaders, hoteliers and operators of markets, parks, recreational and relaxation centres to be at alert and watch strange movements and activities around their facilities.

Such facilities according to the agency include places of worship, palaces, markets, schools and other public buildings.

He advises owners and operators of these public spaces and their patrons to endeavour to isolate and report suspected rogues to security agencies for prompt response.

They further warn against recruitment of school children for undesirable intents. These may include but not limited to financial crimes, armed robbery, civil disobedience and violent protests, substance abuse, banditry and kidnapping.

The Secret Service’s interactive website and complaint lines they said will remain active and available to the public formations at the state and local government levels will be open 24 hours.

The DSS also known as State Security Service SSS further asked that parents and guardians be watchful of their children and wards and ensure that they do not engage in unlawful acts.

Also, it said that students, recessing members of National Assembly/State Houses of Assembly and other public/private sector workers on vacation may be predisposed to threats of various degrees. This also applies to Nigerians who may travel from within and outside the country to join their loved ones for the yuletide celebrations.

These individuals the service said are susceptible to kidnapping, hijack, assassinations, armed robbery and political manipulations. They are advised to be security conscious in order not to fall victims of these attacks and destructive political maneuvers.

It submitted that those who sponsor kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all kinds of attacks on security agents, civilians and vulnerable populations should have a rethink. These persons, whether in the North or South, know themselves. There is no doubt that they have crossed the red line.

On IPOB and the alleged ill-treatment of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Service he said has maintained without any fear of contradiction and had applied restraint in making public statements over the matter.

According to it, the reason is simply because it avoids joining issues especially over a matter that is sub-judice.

Nonetheless, for the sake of transparency and democratic accountability, the Service has decided to make some clarifications:

It denied all the inciting allegations by IPOB and states that its detained leader Nnamdi Kanu is not, in any way, maltreated in custody.

According to the Service, accusations of maltreatment of detained IPOB leader negates the agency’s Standard Operation Procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect.

It added that Nnamdi Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility incomparable to any of its type anywhere in the country.

The Spokesman said that Kanu is accorded full rights and privileges and he is never denied his right of worship or freedom from his select religious practice.

The DSS dismissed the story of Kanu being starved saying that it is fallacious. It said tbat he could not have been starved as he enjoys meals of his choice.

On wether he is not allowed to change clothing, he said it is also false adding that he is regularly allowed change clothing as against what is presented to the public by IPOB propagandists.

The service argued that if Kanu is being maltreated, how come his visitors told him he was looking well? All the allegations of violation of his rights as a suspect, victimization and starvation among others are not true.

It alleged that rather the seek a way of getting justice for Kanu, a particular lawyer among his legal representatives is feasting on the matter such that one can conclude that his interest is beyond getting justice for his client.

Nothwitstanding this, the Court the internal security agency said has the final say on the matter.

The Secret Service reminded the media of its role in national security and stated that journalist while discharging their constitutional roles are enjoined to be objective, conflict-sensitive and patriotic in their reportage.

The internal security agency appealed to citizens and residents to be law abiding and advised them to cooperate with security and law enforcement agencies for lasting peace in the country.

The DSS added that it will not hesitate to deal, in accordance with the law, with those who may wish to test its resolve in ensuring internal security and national stability before, during and after the yuletide adding that no one, no matter how highly placed, will be allowed to take laws into his or her hands.

The Spokesman also said that the Director-General DG, Management and Staff of the DSS appreciate everyone who has supported the Service in its effort to ensure peace and security in the country.