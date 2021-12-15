Lagos to begin monthly tenancy in 2022 as Sanwo-Olu unveils 774 housing units at Sangotedo

.Inaugurates 18-classroom blocks with sporting facilities at Elemoro

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday unveiled 774 housing units at Sangotedo area of the state, saying that the rationale behind his administration’s massive involvement in housing provision is to meet one of the basic needs of Lagosians.

The Governor reiterated that the state government is set for the enforcement of a monthly tenancy on property occupancy from 2022,

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that humanity is well preserved and protected when decent shelter is made available, describing decent shelter provides as the base upon which other socio economic activities can be built.

Speaking while commissioning the 744 units LagosHOMS Sangotedo Housing Scheme (Phase 1) comprising 248 One-bedroom, ( a room self contained) 248 2-bedroom and 248 3-bedroom homes which is the largest housing scheme to be completed by his administration, Sanwo-Olu, said that apart from fostering an enabling enviroment for family life and for raising future leaders, homes in decent and well planned communities help in reducing occurences of security issues to the minimum.

The governor said: “In an urban setting like ours and given attendant challenges of uncontrolled immigration into the State, it behoves on us as your own government to intervene in this sector so as to give succor to as many people as possible. In utilizing the THEMES agenda as a policy compass for achieving the Greater Lagos dream, the provision of decent homes is placed under the Pillar of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy . This addresses our ultimate goal in housing development. We don’t only build houses, we create homes in livable communities. We provide supporting infrastructure within these enviroment to add value to the lives of our people. We promote a sense of togetherness that transcends our tribal, religious and political differences. This is our own answer to the need to build bridges and promote the emergence of new communities that are resilient and responsive to both communal and individual yearnings of their members.”

The governor added that everyone can benefit from State housing schemes, saying that is the reason the state government is deepening its activities in the area of land allocation and speeding up the formalization procedures for land acquisition.

“We are going ahead with the plans for full excision on all untitled lands. This is to ensure orderliness and sanity in this important sector with the aim of tackling the problem of land grabbing in Lagos State. The menace of land grabbing is a major turn off for both individuals and private sector real estate investors . In putting this plan into reality , all stakeholders will be carried along to enable us have a formal and documented delineation on communal land and family land. A technical committee will be inaugurated to smoothen the implementation of the excision process. It is our hope that at the end of the process, all untitled land will be covered by Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for transparency in sales or transfer of landed assets, the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu insisted that the state government is set for the enforcement of a monthly tenancy on property occupancy from 2022, adding that it is confirmed that the percentage of residents depending on tenancy arrangement for housing in Lagos State is quite high. “While building homes for those with home ownership dreams, we are also determined to cater for numerous others who may not have plans to own homes bit have immediate needs for decent shelter,” he said.

On his part, the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said that within the past 26 months, in line with its pledge and mandate, the State Government has delivered 14 housing schemes in various parts of the State. He added that the projects achieved via the Ministry of Housing, Lagos State Property and Development Corporation, and Joint Ventures with private investors have brought into being livable communities that are adding values to the lives of many people.

The Commissioner said:”Sangotedo Phase 1 consists of 744 homes in 62 blocks of 12 homes each. There are 248 one bed, 248 two bedroom and 248 three bedroom apartments in this scheme. It is important to note that this estate is the largest of the LagosHoms schemes and will impact greatly on the housing deficit statistics in the State. When the Phase 2 of the scheme is delivered in due course, there will be an additional 444 homes to the housing stock in the area . The infrastructural components in this estate include a network of well structured roads, adequate drainage system, perimeter fence, sewage treatment plant ,water treatment plant and electricity.”

Akinderu-Fatai expressed optimism that with a focussed leadership like that of Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, the State would continue to soar higher and higher with each day bringing us closer to the preferred future of providing adequate housing for all citizens within our space.

In another development, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday inaugurated 18-classroom blocks of Elemoro Junior Secondary School in Ibeju-Lekki local government.

The facility is comprising 12 standard classrooms, 6 special rooms for Home Economics, Technology, Art/Music studio, science laboratory, Library and ICT room.

The brand new school is also contains teachers offices, sickbay, standard canteen block and over thirty toilet facilities and sport facilities including a 40 by 25 meters football pitch, a six lane sandwich Athletics Running Track and a spacious seating arena.

The Governor said, “Over two and half years ago, we expressed our commitment to the education sector and our desire to ensure that every child in Lagos has unrestricted access to qualitative education. Today, I am delighted to have you all here with me as we demonstrate our committment to fulfilling our obligation to the education sector through this commissiong of the newly constructed Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School here in Elemoro.

“This newly constructed educational facility is a project that is very dear to my heart and has made me extremely pleased. It is a fulfilment of my promise to provide the Okeodo Elemoro Iwerekun community with a secondary school. I am greatly pleased today because with the commissioning of this school, many children in this localty will now have access to secondary education and the platform through which they can fulfill their dreams and ambitions for the future without having to travel kilometers to another community for secondary education.

“Our adminstration’s approach to constructing new schools, rehabilitating and revamping existing ones is all encompassing and is also our way of saying we are taking the issue of security in our public schools very seriously. I wish to use this opportunity to restate our committment to the safety and security of teachers and pupils in all schools across Lagos.”

He used.the opportunity to commiserate with the people of Ojodu and Lekki over the death of three schoolchildren.

“In the past couple of weeks, we have experienced series of incidences in the education sector that have been quite unfortunate and saddening. While these incidences have put us all in a gloomy state, it is an indication that we need to do more to protect our children and young generation. I assure you this afternoon that we will pursue justice and also intensify our efforts at ensuring the physical and moral sanctity of our children.”

While congratulating with the children of Elemoro Community, Sanwo-Olu added, “The school will provide in helping you to achieve your dreams. The only way you can show your appreciation for the efforts of everyone including Kabiyesi, to make this day a reality, is to take your studies seriously and aim for excellent performance in your academics.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce to you all this afternoon that we are already making plans and looking at constructing the Elemoro Community Senior Secondary School within this compound as well, to ensure continuity in senior secondary education in this community.”

In her welcome address, Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said, “This school was built from the scratch with the generous release of land by the community. The State Government through the vision of our dear Governor made the best use of the land as you all can see. Thanks to our amazing and indefatigable leader for this project.

“The Elemoro Community Secondary School comprises of 18-Classrooms Block with security post, a canteen and a mini-stadium for track and field events.

“This combination of facilities is the first of its kind in the State and a reflection of Mr. Governor’s passion to encourage sporting activities thus making teaching and learning very interesting for students.

“It is therefore our responsibility as stakeholders to preserve and take proper care of these facilities bearing in mind that the State Government has expended a lot of funds into the provision.”