Songs of joy as two  Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza winners receive  brand new cars, in Lagos, Benin

Osaze Osemwegie and Afeez Oseni, two Glo subscribers received brand new Kia Rio at the presentation of prizes to winners in the company’s a customer appreciation promo, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

Osaze, an iron welder’s car prize was presented to him at a well- attended ceremony at Gloworld, Mission Road , Benin on Tuesday just as Oseni received his own Kia Rio at the Allen Avenue Gloworld shop, Ikeja same day. The duo brimmed with excitement and gratitude to Globacom while Blessing, Osaze’ s wife, poured prayers and encomiums on the company.

The duo were in the group of about 120 winners who received prizes ranging from cars to expensive home appliances including fridges, power generators and television sets.

At the presentation ceremony which was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Phillip Shuaibu, the car winner said, “I never thought I could drive a brand new car this year. I am a welder. There is no way I would have been able to afford the car but God has used Glo to fulfil one of my life ambitions. Thank you Glo”.

Also, 74-year-old Madam Caroline Moore was full of appreciation to Glo for giving her a brand new power generator. “Now, I will no longer worry anytime there is power outage” she said.

The event was graced by Nollywood actors, Victor Osuagu and Mrs. Patience Ozorkwo and star musician Teniola Apata as well as the State Police Commissioner, Iriemi Solomon and Chairman, Benin Great GSM village, Mr. Abraham Aminu who were represented respectively.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Phillip Shuaibu who was the special guest of honour at the occasion gave kudos to Globacom as a company which all Nigerians should be proud of, saying that the company has consistently shown that it is a Nigerian company with the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“Glo is a company that every well- meaning Nigerian will be proud to associate with as a result of its interesting products and services and the empowerment projects it is known for”, Shuaibu said.

In the same vein, a member of Lagos Sate House of Assembly, Hon. Adedamola Kasumu who graced the Lagos event stated that Globacom as a corporate entity has done well in Nigeria. He said “Glo keeps giving back to Nigerians and that it is well appreciated. We thank the company for putting smiles on the faces of the winners present here today, especially now that we are approaching Christmas”.

Akinsola Williams, Glo Regional Activation Manager, Lagos who represented Globacom at the Allen Avenue ceremony disclosed that “ In the remaining days of this year, many more Nigerian homes will feel the joy of this promotion. 8 more brand new cars will be given out along with hundreds of television sets, refrigerators and power generators in prize presentation events to be held in Ibadan, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Onitsha, Uyo, Warri and other cities. Thousands more will also win the daily prizes of Glo freebies”.

Important personalities who witnessed the two events included Nollywood actors, Victor Osuagwu and Mrs. Patience Ozorkwo aka Mama G, musician Teniola Apata a.k.a. Teni Makanaki; the State Police Commissioner, Iriemi Solomon and Zonal Coordinator, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Anselem Ejiogu. The Lagos event was graced by his Lagos counterpart, Mrs Priscilla Onuzulu, Nollywood actors, Odunlade Adekola and Bimbo Thomas, as well Managing Directors of Saravcom and Yarab Integrated Limited, Glo dealers, Mr. Olabanji Akanni and Alhaji Mobolaji Abdulrasaq

Glo Regional Manager, Lagos , Akinsola Williams and Head Of Business, Midwest, Globacom, Augustus Ndu-Offor who spoke in Lagos and Benin respectively explained that the events are a fulfillment of the promise made by Globacom when it launched the promotion a few weeks ago in its determination to appreciate its subscribers as well as spread joy amongst Nigerians during the Yuletide season and into the New Year.