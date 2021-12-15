21  Senators, APC leaders  Follow Opeyemi Bamidele to Pick Governorship nomination Form

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

No fewer than 21 All Progressive Congress (APC) Senators followed Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to pick nomination form for governorship election in Ekiti state which is scheduled

to hold in July 2022.

Apart from Federal lawmakers who showed solidarity at the National Secretariat of the party, APC leaders across sixteen local governments in Ekiti state gathered in their hundreds to identify with the aspiration of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Addressing newsmen after picking nomination form, Senator Bamidele said that he knows Ekiti more than anyone else that has signified interest in the race.

According to him, I am in the race because I got what it takes to lead Ekiti state in a time like this and I know Ekiti more than anyone else that is in the race with me.

When asked about anointed candidate of Ekiti state governor, he said that the governor of Ekiti state has not anointed anybody for the forth coming governrship election in the state.

According to him, I believe that Governor Kayode Fayemi understands internal party democracy, I don’t believe Fayemi has anointed candidate in this race. In politics there is all manner of name dropping.

Senator Bamidele added that he has experience to govern Ekiti state considering his experience in legislative, Executive and Judiciary Arms of government.

Among the 21 Senators that followed Senator Bamidele to National Secretariat of APC are Senator Smart Adeyemi, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senator Frank Ibezim, Senator Fatai Buhari, Senator Uba Sani, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Senator Bima Enagi.