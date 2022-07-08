2023: Court disqualifies Delta PDP Governorship candidate, Oborevwori

Court sacks Delta PDP governorship candidate

From Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

The People’s Democratic Party, Delta State chapter has been thrown into confusion following the sacking by Abuja High of Hon. Oborevwori Sheriff the party flag bearer for 2023 election

The presiding Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that Oborevwori was not qualified to contest in accordance with the provision of S 84(3) of Electoral Act. The court held that the complainant, Olorogun David Edevbie, is the valid candidate for the party in Delta state

Describing the judgment as shocking, the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Kingsley Esiso said he has not read the judgment for him to know the next action.

He said, “I don’t the details of the judgment yet, which ever way the PDP family is still intact. I appeal to our members not to see this development as a setback to the party rather it should be seen as a challenge.