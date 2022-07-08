Anambra govt begins removal of illegal structures in Fegge

. Odumeje’s church demolished for failing to comply with govt directive – Soludo

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Following the expiration of the more than two months notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.

The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.

The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences

The structures were marked since April, 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures

Meanwhile, Anambra state on Thursday kicked off the demolition of illegal structures built along water ways in Bida road down to Fegge area of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Structures demolished include, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries which belong to Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, popularly knowm as Odumeje, shops and other perimeter fences

Confirming that government was responsible for the demolition of the church, the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo said that Odumeje failed to comply with government directive to remove illegal structure he built on waterway.

Soludo in a press release titled: Anambra State Government begins demolition of illegal structures in Fegge, siigned on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary said: “Following the expiration of the more than two weeks notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.

“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.

“The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences

“The structures were marked since April, 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures.”