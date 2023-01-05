2023: APC is greedy, PDP is gluttonous, Obi is God’s choice for Nigeria– Bishop Adeoye

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Director of Information of World Bishops’ Council (WBC) in Africa, Bishop Seun Adeoye has disclosed that God’s choice for Nigeria in the February 23rd, 2023 presidential election is the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The Nigeria Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) and the founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries, Okinni, Osun State in a statement titled ‘Grace upon Grace’, issued on Wednesday said that Obi’s candidature was a divine arrangement to rescue the country from imminent collapse.

According to the cleric, apart from the array of endorsements for LP presidential candidate, Obi’s major support base came from the spiritual realm and only those operating at that level can fully understand this.

He urged Nigerians to accept God’s choice and obey Him as He won’t force His will on man.

“In 2015 and in 2019, I told Nigerians of what God said to me will befall this country if Muhammadu Buhari was voted for as the Nigeria president. Good enough, the statements are still on the internet. As I said then so it was today.

“In May 2021 even before the emergent of any presidential candidate, I issued a statement of what God told me about 2023 election and about ‘a wise man from the East who can see the star, recognize it and find the place where the glory of the land resides’. That man is Peter Obi.

“As I was on my knees praying for Nigeria, God said to me ‘APC is greedy, overfed and drunk while PDP is habitually gluttonous’. These are just the descriptions of their top flag bearers. No apology for saying what the Lord said to me.

“I wish Nigerians will listen and follow the path God wants for us or we may decide to do what we want for ourselves. God will never force His will on anyone. It is our choice to either obey God or refuse to obey Him and suffer the consequences”, he added.

Bishop Adeoye advised the Independent National Electoral Commission and President Buhari to ensure free and fair election to save Nigeria from total disintegration.