2023: APC doesn‘t deserve to return, they should be punished severely for Nigeria’s setback -Dele Momodu

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Publisher of Ovation magazine and Politician, Chief Dele Momodu has said that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) does not deserve to be voted into power by 2023.

He averred that APC should be punished for the irregularities and challenges Nigeria is currently faced with, saying that none of the cabinet members and party members can distance themselves from President Buhari’s inactions.

Momodu who spoke as a guest on a radio programme in Osogbo, Osun State capital city on Wednesday, posited that any candidate in 2023 who does not carry the young ones along is unlikely to win.

According to him, “the EndSARS movement has emboldened the youths to know that they have power and that they can use that power effectively to bring about change in Nigeria.

“Things are going to change, those politicians have not seen it yet and they have not accepted it yet. They think it’s politics and business as usual. But something is about to change, there is going to be an eruption and there is going to be a long term revolution when the youths will use the power of their songs to change Nigeria. That I see already, I can feel the vibrations but the politicians are not seeing it. Any party that is not smart enough to see that a change is coming, that party will be swept away.”

When asked if he already has a candidate in mind considering his closeness with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Journalist declared his allegiance to the candidate of his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I will support any candidate of my party PDP as I expect my party to pick the best who can win the election.

“My preference on the next election would be someone who Nigeria needs urgently which is a technocrat who is just coming into politics. Considering Asiwaju who has been in politics for over 30years. He is not qualified to be a technocrat. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has also been in politics since 1999. We need a technocrat who would not carry the liabilities of politicians.

“I believe that APC should be punished severely for the nonsense they have done to Nigeria. APC does not deserve to come back to power. Anybody who is a member of APC now is culpable. They can’t distance themselves from Buhari. They ought to have spoken up even if they are powerless.

“Nigeria now is so broke, so indebted. We need a leader who will treat the country as a business entity. Nigeria cannot afford to play politics again in another four years after Buhari. Our problems need urgent treatment. I will go for someone who is in his fifties or sixties because age is a factor. Even in America, age has slowed down Joe Biden in some certain area.

“I’m a member of PDP and will support my party. I am very close to Tinubu but when it comes to politics, we have our different opinions. I’m also close to Yemi Osinbajo but he is in APC. I will support the candidate of my party. For me, I don’t think after Buhari, APC deserves to govern Nigeria,” Momodu stated.

For a better society