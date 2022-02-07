Champion Newspapers Limited
2023: Anyim storms S/West, consults with Gani Adams, Bode George, Ayo Adebanjo

By Editor
Clement Nnachi /abakaliki
As the race for the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum, a Presidential Aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party /PDP Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, at the weekend stormed South-West zone of the country as part of wider consultations to eminent stakeholders.
Anyim who was a former Senate President and Secretary to Government of the Federation, kicked off his consultations with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC),  Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba, at his Lagos home.
Anyim equally visited Chief Olabode George, former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.
The Presidential hopeful told Gani Adams that he had come to consult with him on his aspiration to lead the country come 2023.
 In his response, Aare Gani Adams expressed joy at the visit and prayed for Anyim success.
On his part, Chief Bode George said Anyim has the requisite character and competence to lead the country.
“You are a highly responsible character , you became the Senate President, the country’s number three citizen, you were in the federal civil service, you  were Secretary to the Government of the Federation”
“So you have gathered experience, capacity, character, knowledge,  I have  no doubt in my mind that you will be a good leader.”
Chief George advised Anyim to preach peace on his campaign tours stating It shall be well with you,”
Anyim informed Chief George that he came to seek his blessings and to formally inform him of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.
Addressing George who is a founding member of the PDP, Anyim said: “One unique thing to watch out for in 2023 is that the children of democracy in 1999 are stepping in to take charge.
“On the surface, it may look ordinary but it is significant, I am one of the children of democracy, we want to advance the legacies you, the founding fathers of PDP and this democracy, bequeathed to us.
“We can rebuild and refocus this nation and advance the cause of democracy This  country must move forward as a united entity but on the three building blocks of equity, fairness and justice.
In a speech, George lent his support to zoning said, “Our brothers from the Southeast must come together and have a direction, there  must be no spoilers. By whatever parameter, what is good for the goose, must also be good for the gander.
Anyim told Pa Adebanjo that he came to consult with him and seek his blessings.
