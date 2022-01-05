2022: I foresee uprising, killings, confusion –Ayodele

Popular prophet, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted uprising, uproar and killings in Nigeria in 2022.

He said the country would witness attacks and confusion this year as President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will fail to address the problems of insecurity especially Fulani herdsmen attacks and corruption in the country

Ayodele, the Chief Servant of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Ejigbo, Lagos, in his New Year prophecies urged Nigerians to be prayerful and watchful in 2022.

“Crises will erupt in schools to the effect that students will be kidnapped, there will be strange attacks on students and school premises. Let us pray against attacks on the palaces of emirs, strange killings that are targeted at important personalities, law enforcement agents, lawmakers especially senators, business tycoons and even ordinary people.

“The Spirit of God says that church premises must be guided and protected as uncertainties and insecurity will loom large. Nigerians must be watchful of the political drama and stalemate that will be prevalent in parts of the country. The Spirit of God says that herdsmen will become full blown terrorists as they will become something else in terms of their modes of operation,” he said.

Ayodele, who urged Nigerians to pray fervently to save the country from impending danger, charged them to also fight against bad leadership.

“Nigeria needs a lot of prayers for the country to be saved from the looming dangers. Nigerians must fight against bad leadership says the Lord and also pick the right leaders because anyone who is coming forward to become the President of Nigeria without the requisite qualities will damage the fabric joining us together and also sink the country.

“I foresee commotion in the Senate and the House of Representatives in Nigeria. This period of time needs prayers as we must pray against the death of a former President.

“The spirit of God says there will be political excesses on the part of the Buhari government. The Spirit of God says political watchers and Observers will frown at this. The Lord revealed to me that Buhari will finish his second term in office though I foresee ups and downs. I foresee that things will be so bad in the country towards the end of the tenure of the Buhari administration that will affect the rich and the poor, the young and the old.

“Of course, we need prayers to help the country so that the nation can have a better future and a good measure of what will take the country to the next level positively.

“Hear this, Nigeria cannot break before 2023 and there is no restructuring that this government will do no matter the protest; the Buhari government will not do any restructuring. All selfish agitators are just working in vain.

“Nigeria will not be the same again towards the end of the Buhari government and this will affect the government of whoever that is taking over the reins of government from Buhari.

“Nigeria cannot come out of poverty no matter what the government is doing, there will be no improvement, it is going to get worse. The voice of God said to me that Nigeria will only try to improve so as to be able to survive the present situation,” he said.

On Osun governorship election, Ayodele said: “The Spirit of God says that Governor Oyetola must unite all members of the Osun State House of Assembly as well as the party members. He must work assiduously because there will be a lot of evil perpetrators that will want to frustrate his effort to secure a second-term victory.

“I foresee that many of his party members will want to gang up against him in order not to win the second term. Oyetola must not allow the party members to decamp and also not allow his party to break. He needs prayers to avert negativity and do the needful. They will bring negative reports about the Governor. He must pray very hard so that he will succeed.”

According to him, if Oyetola puts in more efforts and prays very well, he will retain his seat, stressing that the Governor should pray not to lose any of his aides and loyal party members.

“There will be protesting against his government and also negative propaganda, but if he puts his house in order, he is going to record victory in the election. “

Speaking on Ekiti poll, the cleric said, “The Spirit of God says that this is the time that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can win the elections in the state. I foresee the PDP will have internal problems to be sorted out within them. The PDP members will not agree on whom to fly the flag of the party during the polls.

“There will be disagreement in Fayemi’s party. The PDP should reposition themselves if they actually want to win in the coming election. They need a sellable candidate. Only the right candidate can give PDP victory,” he said.

“APC will want to win at all cost. PDP will accuse APC of rigging. If PDP does not allow unity among themselves, APC will win again. There will be different methods to win the election by the APC. Both the APC and PDP will spend a lot of money. Fayemi will be struggling to make sure that APC wins at all costs.

“Ekiti APC needs to work very hard so that they can achieve victory in the coming election. The APC needs prayers in the coming election so that the contest will not be too tough for the ruling party,” he said.

“Let us pray so that Ekiti will not lose an Oba. All the Obas in Ekiti must be prayerful for their health. The Oba of Aramoko, Igbara Odo, Oba of Ushi, Oba of Ishan, Oba of Ado-Ekiti, Oba of Igeda, Oba of Ikogosi, Oba of Otun must pray for their health and God’s protection. I foresee that the Ekiti State Governor will be sued. Farmers will be attacked in the state.”

