@ 58: Arise Women convener, Siju Iluyomade says her passion is to lift the less privileged, support Humanity Globally

Her efforts to empower the less privileged people and support the effort of government in every area of endeavor has been acclaimed to be one of the most outstanding among the lots, who follow same passion as hers.

Regardless of religion, tribe, ethnicity Dr Siju Iluyomade has continued to give her all to better the life of many, using her Arise Women Foundation to intervene in so many areas of human needs.

This trait of hers, many agreed, resonated to the birth of the Non-Government Organisation (NGO). Not only that, Siju, as she’s fondly called, is known to have nurtured charitable hopes and determination to help women efficiently thrive in life.

She institutionalized the Handmaidens Women in Leadership Series (HWILS) to build intentional leaders.

While speaking recently during one of her programmes, Dr Siju who will on January 8 2022 celebrated her 58th birthday by giving out to the less privileged in parts of the country says “ my dream is to make sure Arise affects every parts of human life globally in terms of health, housing, education, empowerment, farming and many more”.

The gorgeously beautiful woman of substance disclosed again that ,”in the last 14 years, we have achieved so much by putting structures like Hospitals, School buildings, Computerized library, boreholes are some of the many infrastructures we have built in many communities like Dafara, Kabusa in Abuja, Ondo, Imo, Kebbi and Lagos States just to mention but few”

The Arise Covid-19 Clinic through her initiative has also been activated where Booster and Covid-19 vaccine have been given to people through support from the Lagos State government.

