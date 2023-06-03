10th NASS: Zone Senate presidency to South East, human right activist tells Tinubu, APC

Daniel Dauda, Jos

A Jos-based human rights activist and member of civil society organization (CSO) Mazi Gilbert Chinedu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to zone Senate Presidency to South-East if truly Nigerians are sincere of belonging to one nation.

He also argued that for the sake of justice, equity and fair play, South-East Geo-political zone should be given opportunity to produce next Senate President.

Chinedu spoke with Daily Champion ahead of the June 13th inauguration of 10th National Assembly even as the struggle for who becomes the next Senate president and speaker, House of Representatives intensifies.

Investigation by our correspondent has also revealed that those jostling for the positions of Senate President and House Speaker have been in constant consultations across the six Geo-political zones of Nigeria to be elected.

Recall too that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had since endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio and Hon.Tajudeen Abass to be 10th Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker respectively.

Their endorsement continues to generate mixed reactions with majority of Nigerians warning APC against handpicking the leadership of the National Assembly to avoid shooting itself in the foot.

But speaking with our correspondent on the issue, the human rights crusader said: “Talking about capability in terms of representation, there are capable hands in the 10th Senate most especially under the platform of APC who can drive the leadership of the Senate excellently.

“But, my concern is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC acted by imposing leadership of the National Assembly as if they are part of the legislators.

“Nigeria adopted democracy as a form of government, and in democracy there is separation of powers in which both the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary each had their constitutional.

“For APC and President Tinubu to start interfering in the affairs that is not theirs, it means we are heading towards doom days of the past….

“If you critically look at the composition of both 10th Senate and House of Representatives members is the mixture of different political parties this time around. That is to tell you that Nigerians are anxious and eager to see the change in the annals of representation in both chambers.

“APC and President Tinubu should allow the lawmakers choose their leaders in line with the constitutional provisions to avoid continuation of rubber stamp.

“We pray the legislators will not lose its independence, as the 10th Senate and House of Representatives is going to be quite interesting and intriguing considering the mixture of people from different parties that have emerged for the legislative business”, Chinedu stated.