EX -WOMEN AFFAIRS MINISTER CLEARS AIR ON EFCC VISIT AND ALLEGED N2BN FRAUD.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU-Abuja

At about 9 pm yesterday news began circulating that I had been arrested by the EFCC. This fake news was carried by several media outlets who were either mischievous or misguided.

I would like to state that I went to the EFCC on my own accord to address the very false allegation made against me recently.

Owing to my respect for my former principal – Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however, it has now become necessary to do so.

Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine inquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs and injurious to my person and character. Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.

Again out of respect for the professionalism demonstrated by the EFCC, I will make this Press statement a brief one, to allow for a transparent enquiry.

Finally, I urge all leaders in every sphere of our Society and remind them that our Economic and Political infrastructure are to be used to serve the Nation, from the highest office holder to the noblest of us and not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.