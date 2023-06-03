Champion Newspapers Limited
Man City clinch double, beat Man Utd 2-1 to win FA Cup

SportsFootball
By Peter
15
lkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday to keep their treble dream alive.

The Germany international scored the fastest goal in an FA Cup final, with just 12 seconds on the clock. Bruno Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot but Gundogan struck the winner early in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty is the first goal conceded by Man City in the FA Cup this season. City is the first team to reach the FA Cup final without conceding a goal since 1966.

 

