Zulum visits Bama General Hospital at 10pm

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum on Monday night paid an unscheduled visit to Bama General Hospital for on-the-spot assessment and monitoring of healthcare services’ delivery to the people.

Zulum who arrived the hospital at 10pm, not long after arriving Bama town by road from Maiduguri was happy that he met nurses and the medical doctor on duty.

Mr Olugbenga Aina, who conducted the governor round the hospital for an on-the-spot assessment of service delivery sought to know from the medical doctor and nurses, the challenges facing the hospital.

The governor has since formed the habit of paying surprise visits at night to general hospitals and primary healthcare centres while he goes to schools early mornings and at other times to observe quality of public services and to track down workers who do not take their jobs seriously.

Zulum who observed that some air-conditioners and fans at the wards were not functioning while the solar system providing alternative electricity needed upgrade immediately directed the hospital’s management led by the chief medical director to compile an urgent report on their immediate needs and submit to him through the state’s commissioner of health, Prof. Mohammed Arab, who was in Bama with the governor.

Zulum also ordered automatic employment to Bama indigenes who possess medical qualifications to serve as medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists in order for them to increase the current number of medical personnel at the general hospital and primary healthcare centres.

The Governor who us expected to spend some days in Bama to undertake series of humanitarian and developmental activities arrived Bama town at about 7:30pm and immediately paid homage to the Shehu of Bama, Umar Ibn Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, at his palace.

Zulum had, between Monday night and Tuesday, supervised the distribution of tokens which are access cards, that makes beneficiaries eligible to receive humanitarian support.

During the visit, he also held meetings with stakeholders of the APC in Bama and was expected to meet some community leaders amongst other groups, during his stay in the town

The governor is in Bama in the company of APC’s senatorial candidate for Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, candidate for Marte, Monguno, Nganzai federal constituency for House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, Commissioners for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr Mustapha Gubio; Youths Empowerment, Sports Development and Poverty Alleviation, Saina Buba, as well as Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato, among other officials most of them dealing with humanitarian support and reconstruction works.

