Zulum names Gusau as Media Adviser, 11 others aides

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor, Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved the reappointment of Malam Isa Gusau, as Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Alhaji Babashiek Haruna as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Ahmed Bundi as Senior Special Assistant on New Media.

Prof. Zulum in a statement signed by the Principal Secretary Government House Maiduguri, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma on Tuesday said other appointees include Umar Mohammed (June 12) as General Manager Borno Radio Television Cooperation (BRTV)

He said that the appointment of the media aides and other advisers is with immediate effect and a date will be communicated to them for the swearing-in.

According to the statement, Dr. Mairo Mandara has been reappointed as Chief Adviser and Coordinator, Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Support.

Other appointees are Ahmed Sanda, Special Adviser on Protocol, Ambassador Adamu Abbas, Chief Policy Analyst and Researcher and Dr. Babakura Mamman Gadai, Executive Secretary, Borno State Agency for Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Response.

The appointments he noted were based on personal merits and records of previous years in public service noting that a date will be communicated for the swearing-in of Special Advisers.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Borno State Council has congratulated the newly appointed media aides to Governor Zulum and General Manager Borno Radio Television BRTV.

The NUJ in a statement by the Chairman, Comrade Dauda Iliya said Malam Gusau, Babashiekh Haruna and Umar Mohammed are pillars of the union who are still contributing to the development of the journalism profession in the state.

Comrade Iliya assured the appointees of the continued support and cooperation of the entire working journalists in the state throughout their tenure.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng