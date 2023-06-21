Abiodun pledges open door policy, hosts Oluomo, other newly elected Ogun Assembly officers  

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has promised to operate an open-door policy to all regardless of party affiliations, religion, or tribe.

He made the pledge on Tuesday while playing host to the newly elected Speaker and other principal officers of the state 10th assembly.

The governor reminded them that politics is over, hence the need for all elected officials to join hands to serve the people.

He appreciated the members for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during their proclamation and inauguration.

Abiodun noted that it was an indication that the state is peopled by those who know how to resolve their differences amicably.

He said, “Let me deeply appreciate your sense of responsibility, your leadership qualities that have been exhibited by each and everyone of you at this time.

“This is how we like to be defined as a State. A State that upholds the tenets of democracy, a State that knows how to resolve its problems, a State that resolves its differences peacefully.

“We must remind ourselves that we are the industrial capital of Nigeria.

“We are the investor’s destination of choice, we are the education and religious capital in Nigeria and we are a State with many firsts.

“By what you have exhibited today, you have enshrined your names in the history book and your footprints in the sand of times.

“Ogun State is not a crisis-riddled State and that is how we like to be defined”.

He commended those who contested elections and lost, for their magnanimity and for ensuring that the proclamation and inauguration were not only peaceful but rancour free.

He appreciated members of the 9th Assembly for their co-operation and collaboration in the last four years.

Stressing that though they are different arms of government, he added that it was imperative for all arms to co-operatively and collaboratively work together for the successful implementation of the vision mapped out by the executive.

The governor expressed the hope that the 10th Assembly would build on the foundation laid by the 9th Assembly by legislating on issues that affect the people positively.

“I want to promise you that I will be the governor of all. Elections have been keenly contested and some of us have emerged winners; others were not so lucky but the State remains.

“We are all here to remain the winner. There is no winner and there is no vanquished. We are all here to represent the people of the State.

“So politics is now behind us, campaigns are now behind us. I am pledging that I will be the governor of all. I will maintain an open door policy to everyone regardless of party affiliations, religion and tribe.

“I promise to continue to be fair, just and equitable. I promise to support you in the discharge of your legislative duties, which are to pass laws and provide oversights for different sectors of the State,” he assured.

While calling for the co-operation of the lawmakers, Abiodun reminded them of the vision of his administration which is “to provide good governance while creating an enabling environment for a Public Private Partnership which is fundamental to the economic growth of the State and individual prosperity of the people and Building Our Future Together mantra as encapsulated in ISEYA”.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oluomo said the members came on a courtesy visit to appreciate the governor for his support to the House at all times.

He informed the governor of the peaceful conduct of the proclamation and inauguration of the 10th Assembly, assuring him of their resolve to work as a team by co-operating with the executive for peace and the development of the State.

All the 26 members of the Assembly, including the new Deputy Speaker, Hon. Bolanle Ajayi, who is the first woman to occupy that position, were in attendance.

Oluomo had earlier in the day been elected as the Speaker of the 10th Ogun State House of Assembly.

Oluomo’s emergence followed the inauguration of the 10th Assembly by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Oluomo, from Ifo II State Constituency in Ogun Central Senatorial District, was elected unopposed.

Hon. Ajayi Bolanle Latifat was elected the Deputy Speaker.

Hon Bakare from ijebu Ode was nominated as the deputy speaker.

The nomination was seconded by Hon Kaka. She was also elected unopposed.

