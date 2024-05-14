FCT Police arrest, parade 12 criminal suspects over armed robbery, car theft, other crimes

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

In its determination to rid the nation’s capital of all forms of crimes and criminality, the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested and paraded a total of twelve crimes suspects for various offences.

The Commissioner of Police CP Benneth C.Igwe made the list of arrested suspects public at a press briefing on the achievements of the Police Command in recent times.

He said that the command has recorded major breakthroughs in its continued effort against crime and criminality in Federal Capital Territory FCT. Abuja

On the arrest of car theft suspects and recovery of vehicles, he said that on 1st May, 2024, at about 3:00 PM, acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives of Apo Legislative Quarters, trailed and arrested two notorious car theft suspects, Anthony Chibuzor and his friend Jonas Chikwe both males of Lagos State who have been on the wanted list of the command and part of a notorious car theft syndicate terrorising FCT and its environs. Three vehicles to with the suspects gave no satisfactory account were recovered;

The recovered vehicles are a Toyota Camry with Reg No. Lagos 23, an Audi A4 with Reg No. KRD 349 JD and a Honda Accord Sports car with Reg No. BDG 42 JC, some of which the Chassis No. had been altered by the suspects.

Similarly, on the arrest of armed robbery/one chance suspects, he said that on 7th April, 2024, at about 10:30 pm, Police operatives from Maitama Division, while on routine patrol along Nicon Junction, heard a loud cry and swiftly mobilised to the location, where a victim of an armed robbery (one chance) incident, pushed out of a vehicle was found and dispossessed of all her belongings.

In response to this, the police operative gave the hoodlums a hot chase forcing them to abandon their vehicle and took to their heels. Information recovered from the vehicle led police operatives to the arrest of four suspects, namely; Hamza Ibrahim, Mubarak Abubakar, Abubakar Suleiman and Mohammed Lawal.

The Police boss said that the suspects who freely confessed to the commission of the crime will be charged to court soon.

On the arrest of a house breaking and theft suspects, he said that on 12th May, 2024, at about 11:26pm, following the report of one Mohammed Musa ‘m’ of Durumi that on the same date, one Kabiru Umar ‘m’ of the same address, broke into his Point of Sale (POS) shop and stole the sum of three hundred thousand Naira (N300, 000).

The Commissioner of Police said that operatives of Durumi Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and the sum of one hundred and seventy thousand naira (N170, 000) was recovered from him. Suspect will be arraigned in court soon.

Moreover, on the arrest of armed robbery and one chance suspects, he said that on 15th April, 2024, at about 9:45 AM, following a report by one Magaji Umar at Lugbe Division that on 14th April, 2024, he boarded a vehicle from Lugbe going to Area 1 when he was suddenly attacked by the two occupants in the moving vehicle and was forcefully made to path with the sum of Two million, two hundred and thirty thousand naira removed from his account. Subsequent investigation led police operatives to the arrest of six suspects; Peter Fateh

Esther Peter, James Ogbuh,Kabiru Buba and Kabir Abubakar

The exhibits said to have been recovered form the suspects include the sum of two million, two hundred and thirty thousand naira, a black coloured Toyota Corrola with Reg No. GWA 227 BG, a Golf 3 Salon car with Reg No. KWL 200 CF, and a silver coloured Toyota Camry without Reg No.

Others are two locally made cartridge rifles, one locally made pistol,one locally made rifle, ten live cartridges and six live ammunition

The Police Command helsman reiterated the security agency’s commitment to secure the nation’s capital from all forms of crimes and criminality.

He said that the FCT Police Command, under his leadership, will do all within his power to prevent crime and criminality in all of its forms and ensure the safety of all without fear or favour.

He added that this can be only be effectively achieved only with the utmost cooperation of the residents of the nation’s capital city