Elumelu hails Delta Governor, Oborevwori @ 60

.Urges him to continue to be a blessing

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives Hon.Ndudi Elumelu has sent warm felicitations to the Governor of Delta State Hon.Sherriff Oborevwori on the occasion of his 60th birthday describing him as a blessing to the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday and signed by the former lawmaker in Abuja.

It reads:”It is with a heart full of joy and thanksgiving to God that I heartily felicitate with you, Your Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Executive Governor of Delta State, on the occasion of your 60th birthday today.

“You are indeed a blessing, beacon of hope and succour not only to Delta State but also to humanity at large having made yourself available as a vessel in God’s hands in the mission to take our dear State to a greater height.

“Unarguably, your love, continued selfless service and unwavering commitment towards the wellbeing of the people earned you a place in history as the longest-serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and overwhelming election as the Governor of Delta State in the 2023 general elections.

“I urged you not to relent in your passion and commitment to the people and to remain a channel of blessing and joy by further applying your skills and uncommon vision towards the fulfillment of the lofty dreams of our State.

“I sincerely rejoice and congratulate you on this auspicious occasion and fervently pray to God to grant you many more years with good health, wisdom, strength; and continue to make you a source of joy and hope to many to the glory of His name and service to humanity”.