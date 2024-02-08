Zulum inaugurates committee on farmer-herder conflict, others

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has inaugurated three committees, including one that will investigate the causes of conflicts between farmers and herders, the Bama Phase II reconstruction committee, and the streetlight maintenance and installation committee.

Performing the inauguration which took place on Wednesday at the council chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri, Zulum said that while the committee investigating farmers’ and herders’ conflicts should complete their task within two months, the other two committees will operate until the target objectives are achieved.

Zulum emphasized that the farmers/herders conflict investigative committee should not only identify the causes of crises but also recommend measures to the government that would prevent future occurrences.

The governor also stated that in addition to the other tasks, the committee should identify and document the grazing reserves and their current status in Borno State.

The committee, which is headed by Tijjani Goni Modu, comprises 21 members, including security agencies, the Miyetti Allah Association, the Alhaya Development Association, and representatives of the traditional institutions.

Speaking on the Bama Phase II reconstruction, Zulum said the committee should identify IDPs willing to return to Bama town, Kumshe, Darajamal, and Tarmuwa town of Bama Local Government Area and resettle them in their communities.

“Bama Phase II reconstruction is prompted by the relative peace enjoyed in the state, coupled with our resettlement efforts towards ensuring the voluntary return of internally displaced persons to all safe areas to enable them to regain their sources of livelihood,” Zulum said.

Zulum noted that the reconstruction of LGAs along the border, such as Bama, Abadam, and Kukawa, are prioritized to allow for the return of Nigerians currently seeking refuge in neighboring countries.

The eight (8) member Bama reconstruction committee is headed by the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe.

The streetlight maintenance and installation committee consists of six members, with the Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Engr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, as Chairman.

The committee will ensure the maintenance of streetlights, with priorities on Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government, while also considering other major towns across the three senatorial zones.

The committee will also oversee the conversion of streetlights, which use diesel-powered generators, to alternative solar-powered ones to reduce the rising cost of maintenance.

Speaking on behalf of all the committees, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe expressed gratitude to the Governor for assigning them with the task.

He assured the governor of their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their assigned tasks and delivering the results on time.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng