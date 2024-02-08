Insecurity:IGP Holds Strategic Meeting with Senior Police Officers.

*Commends Rivers State CP Olatunji Disu for the rescue of ten kidnapped victims.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Thursday held a strategic security meeting with senior Police Officers from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and above with a view to addressing insecurity in the country.

The monthly meeting which had in attendance 6 Deputy Inspectors-General DIGs of Police, 38 Assistant-Inspectors-General AIGs of Police, 88 Commissioners of Police CPs and 5 Deputy Commissioners DCPs of Police was held at the Peace Keeping Hall, Force Headquarters Abuja.

The IGP in a remark said that the meeting is to brainstorm on strategic and vertical measures that ‘ll help the Nigeria Police Force in its operational strategies to combat crime and criminality in all the parts of the country.

He further stated that the meeting is to reflect on the shortcomings of the lead internal security agency after a period of seven weeks from the last strategic meeting adding that it is also to showcase achievements recorded by the Force.

The meeting is also to review the plans for the Police week and and award ceremony for Police Officers who who exhibited selflessness in service and the strategies to combat collaboratively the crimes that have witnessed a spike in thier resurgence in recent times.

Speaking on the achievements of the Police, the IGP stated that significant strides had been recorded in the war against banditary, kidnapping and other crimes by the Police.

He said that as the aftermath of the launch of the Special Intervention Squad SIS by the Police authorities, the officers have arrested a notorious kidnapper Bello Mohammed in Kaduna who was arrested with a cash of two million two hundred and fifty thousand in a hotel

Other notable achievements recorded by the Police Force according to the IGP is the arrest of thirteen suspects who allegedly were the masterminds of the recent killing of two monarchs in Ekiti State South-West Nigeria

Moreover, he said that following a distress call, to the Police, ten kidnapped victims were rescued by the Rivers State Police Command led by DCP Olatunji Disu after a Coaster passenger bus was kidnapped and taken into the bush by hoodlums along PortHarcourt-Owerri Road.

He commended the senior officers and other gallant officers for the exceptional performance of duty and encouraged other Police officers to replicate such gallantry in thier various zones and command formations

The Police boss attributed these achievements to proactive leadership of the Police management team and pointed out that 172 cases of kidnappings reported have been traced and some of the kidnappers arrested

Some of the arms and ammunitions said to have been recovered from the suspects arrested by the Police include 186 firearms, 41, vehicles, axes, cutlasses and some camouflage uniforms among other things..

The IGP assured of the determination and unrelentless effort by the Police to rid the nation of all forms of crimes and criminality in the interest of national security.

He also assured that the Nigeria Police Force is committed to the protection of lives and properties of all citizens of the country.