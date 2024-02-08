Fire guts Dunukofia Local Government Secretariat

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, AWKA

Fire has reportedly gutted Dunukofia Local Government Secretariat at Ukpo, Anambra State.

The fire, according to sources , was set by hunters yet to be identified in the area who were said to be in the bush near the Secretariat Wednesday night for hunting. activities.

The fire which was said to have started at about 2 am Wednesday night gutted part of the Secretariat building, offices and properties including documents desks, desktop, among other things worth millions of naira .

The fire was said to have been later put out by men of the Ànambra State Fire Service who rushed to the place after receiving distress calls from some good Samaritans in the area.

Anambra State Fire Service boss,Engineer.Martin Agbili who confirmed the story warned residents to avoid bush burning this harmattan period as it could pose danger to lives and properties, adding that his men were able to put our the fire in time to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the Secretariat.

” Immediately we received the distress call, we deployed our men to the secretariat and put the situation under control and we were able to put out the fire”;Agbili said .