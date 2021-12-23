Yuletide: Oyo co-operating with FRSC to address traffic challenges – Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, said that his administration will continue to cooperate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to address challenges that impact the local environment.

The governor also described the cooperation as a good development and a step in the right direction.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa indicated that Governor Makinde stated this at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday, when he received the top echelon of the FRSC led by its Corps Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi in a courtesy visit. Oyeyemi had visited the state to canvass the adoption of a review of the road traffic plan for the state during the Yuletide period.

The statement further noted that Governor Makinde, who addressed a joint press conference with the FRSC Corps Marshal and other Road Safety Chiefs, said that it is important for states to collaborate with the Federal Government and federal agencies to resolve issues that impact on their local environments.

He said: “What you have seen here today [the coming of the FRSC] is a demonstration of how we can have co-operation between a state government and a federal agency.

“Road Safety actually started in Oyo State, so we can take ownership. But today, they are a federal agency and we are talking about issues and challenges that impact our local environment.

“It is one of the hallmarks of that type of co-operation for the federal government, federal agency and state government coming together to resolve such issues.”

Earlier, the FRSC Marshal indicated that the agency was in Oyo State to adopt a review of the agency’s road traffic plan for the Yuletide.

He commended the state government for the ongoing road infrastructure development projects across the state, adding that by 2022 when most of the projects would have been completed, the city centres would heave sighs of relief from traffic gridlocks.

The FRSC Marshal, who assured the governor that with the structure already put in place by the agency, there will be smooth flow of traffic during the festive period, urged residents to comply with traffic regulations.

Oyeyemi said: “I am here to adopt the review of our road traffic plans for the Yuletide and the governor gave me a lot of cheering news about the Ibadan-Ife Road and the other road infrastructure projects going on which would be completed hopefully before the end of next year and all these will take off the traffic from the urbanized areas within the state.

“We are working with the Nigerian Police Force, NSCDC and the Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency. I have deployed some more vehicles into the state and opened new Commands. So, we have more commands within the state, not only in Ibadan.

“With what we have put in place, I want to assure the governor that people will not experience much gridlock but the people should comply with traffic rules and regulations.”

