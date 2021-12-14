Yuletide: House of Odua brings Ife to Lagos

Lovers of art and culture will have exhilarating moments this Yuletide season as Shell Hall of Muson Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos will from December 21st to 23rd host a cultural fiesta featuring a rendition of melodious Yoruba music by “Akorin Odua” direct from the cradle of Yoruba civilisation, Ile Ife and a parade of locally made Yoruba fabrics entitled “Adire Odua”.

Apart from Akorin Odua, to also perform at the fiesta are Emerald mass choir from Akure, Ekemini Theatre Troupe from Uyo, Team Definition from Lagos, Ogene Umu Africa from Enugu and UNILAG Carol, Lagos.

Xplicit Dancers and Kenny Blaq will add flavour to the fiesta with their breathtaking performances.

Powered by the House of Oduduwa, tickets for the musical fiesta range from #10,000 to #50,000 while VIP tables for 10 are from #500,000 to #1million.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ariiyatickets online sales and also at the point of entry on the days of the shows.

