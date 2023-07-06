Your prayers served as soothing balm for my quick recovery, says Akeredolu, appreciates all

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their fervent prayers that aided his quick recovery from his ailments.

In a statement he personally signed, Akeredolu said: I pen this message with a heart overflowing with immense gratitude and deep appreciation. Your dedication, understanding, ceaseless prayers and messages of goodwill during my journey to recovery have been nothing short of a soothing balm for my soul.

“Your unwavering support and genuine affection have sustained my determination to renewed vigor and, most importantly, to continue serving you, the good people of Ondo State.

” I am profoundly grateful to our esteemed President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his team, as well as all political party leaders, my brother Governors, the State Executive Council, and the members of the State House of Assembly for their unwavering support. Your collective strength and solidarity have uplifted my spirit and reaffirmed my commitment to our shared vision for progress and development.

“While I remain on the path to recovery, I eagerly await the moment when I will stand among you once again. Rest assured, I am in high spirits and have full faith in the expertise of my doctors. I will return to you ALL as soon as they deem it expedient.

“My dear people, once again, your prayers, support, and the rejuvenating elixir of goodwill you have bestowed upon me have fortified my resolve. I am resolute in my dedication to serving you and working tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved Ondo State”.

