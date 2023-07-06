APC UK Ondo State Caucus celebrates Bamidele as Senate Leader

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Caucus of All Progressives Congress United Kingdom (APC UK) has rejoiced with Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB) representing Ekiti Central on his emergence as Senate Leader of the 10th National Assembly.

The APC members in the UK noted that with the pedigrees of the Iyin-Ekiti born lawmaker, the Upper Chamber is poised for proactive session in the next four years.

A statement signed by the Ondo State Caucus of the APC UK, Chief Julius Adeyeye, described Senator Bamidele as the right choice for the exalted office, stressing that he would use his legislative experience to work with other principal officers in the red chamber to achieve giant stride.

Adeyeye also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the National Assembly for the honour done to the Southwest and Ekiti State in for considering the state lawmaker as the Senate Leader

The APC Ondo State caucus in the Diaspora expressed optimism that Senator Bamidele would discharge his duties excellently and add value to the legislative and oversight functions of the red chamber.

The statement reads” We, the Ondo state APC Caucus in the UK is optimistic that Senator Bamidele, a celebrateɗ legal practiontioner, is adequately prepared for the national assignment, considering his antecedents especially on academic values, intellectual capability, political sagacity and legislative prowess.

It would be recalled that Senator Bamidele served as three-term commissioner in Lagos State, member of the House of Representatives and two-term member of the Senate.

The APC loyalists tasked the new Senate leader to use his position for a profound alignment that would ginger harmonious relationship with other relevant stakeholders in the National Assembly, Executive arms of government and the Diaspora for the desired development in the country.

For a better society