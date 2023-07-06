Expert warns Ogun State govt not to lose out in $300m Fiber Optics Projects

–Says future of Ogun Youths should not be toyed with

A development expert, Engineer Adigun Sammy Ore,oluwa has warned Ogun State Government not to lose out in $300million Fiber Optics infrastructure projects between the Nigerian Communications Commission as well as Oodua Infraco Limited.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum for Fiber Optics Infrastructural development in Nigeria, Oreoluwa noted that the State could equally lose World Bank saber funds for not supporting developments of Fiber Optics infrastructure in the state.

He, however, urged the state Governor Dapo Abiodun not to allow the state to remain behind in the technology development for stopping Fiber Optics development in Ogun State.

Oreoluwa also cautioned that the future of Ogun State Youths should not be toyed with because the youths deserve technology development in all ramifications.

According to him “Ogun State will not be interconnected by Fiber Optics with the rest of the Southwest States”

He posited: “Ogun State Government stopping the development of Fiber Optics would not be palatable; Dapo Abiodun should allow development of Ogun Youths”.

He also noted that Ogun State may lose out in National Communications Back bone project just like it lost out in Dangote’s Refinery.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set up an N800 billion National Communications Backbone project to fast-track broadband infrastructure deployment across the country.

“To this end, the NCC recently inaugurated an industry-wide committee which will see to the implementation of the project.”

“According to the NCC, the project will facilitate the expansion of broadband services in the country and hasten the achievement of the 70 per cent broadband penetration set in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan”.

