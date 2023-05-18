Your emergence has transformed Osun economy, says Mrs. Danjuma

The Southwest Coordinator of National Association of Traders, Mrs. Odunayo Danjuma, has disclosed that the emergence of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has given Osun economy a facelift as it has started experiencing a new dawn.

Mrs. Danjuma stated this during a courtesy visit paid on the State Governor in his office, State Secretariat, Abere.

She noted that since the emergence of Governor Adeleke in Osun, the economy has improved tremendously even in Oyo State, noting that in the past, the traders in Oyo market have written Osun traders off in terms of poor patronage.

She equally congratulated the Governor on his victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the authentic Governor of the State.

She spoke further, “Mr. Governor, I want to congratulate you on your victory at Supreme Court.

“I want to tell you that within the few months you took over the leadership in Osun, Osun economy has improved in no small measure because, formerly, we traders in Oyo State have written traders from Osun off because of their poor patronage. But now, I can tell you categorically that things have changed for better because, we have to wait for them every Tuesday because, we see how they have raised the bar of our economy in the market”.

She however, charged residents of the State to always pay their tax for the development of the State, while praying for the Governor and other political office holders to succeed in piloting the affairs of the State.

Speaking earlier, the National Coordinator, Atikulated Global Movement, South West and PDP Presidential Campaign Committee, female Youth, Osun State Chapter, on behalf of the associations, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi said the group purposely visited the Governor to felicitate with him for his outstanding performance in the State saying, he has changed the fortune of Osun for better as residents of the State are now happy to have him as the Governor.

Mrs. Sarumi on behalf of other group members presented a certificate of endorsement by the aspirants and candidates of the Atikulated Global Movement (AGM) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the Governor. Mrs. Odunayo Danjuma, on behalf of the traders, presented a fabric to the Governor.

In his response, Governor Ademola Adeleke appreciated the visitors for identifying with him on his victory.

He explained that his prudency in managing the finance of the State associated with his achievements within the few months he has spent in office.

Governor Adeleke added that despite the challenges in Court, he is determined to serve the people of osun, advancing that he blocked all the leakages and thereby embarked on infrastructural development of the State starting from construction of the long abandoned Osogbo/ Ikirun/ Ila-Odo road which is almost completed, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, free medical care, provision of pipe borne water and lots more.

The State helmsman promised not to disappoint the association and the people of Osun at large, saying the light which has started in Osun, will spread round the Southwest and beyond.

He therefore accepted and endorsed the association, promising to always support them for the betterment of the Country.

