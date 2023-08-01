Champion Newspapers Limited
Ylvi Youth Group canvases supports for Dr Lawrence Okwara

For the narratives to change for the greater good of Imo State and the masses, the Youth Leadership Viewpoints Initiative (YLVI), a Coalition of Registered Youth Groups Nationwide, is  making a clarion call on the people of Imo State to massively mobilise Supports and cast their votes for Dr Lawrence Okwara, the Governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the forthcoming Gubernatorial election in Imo State.

 

There is no gain saying the fact that Dr Lawrence Okwara  possess the required ability and capability needed to effectively govern and administer Imo State as a Governor, based on his antecedents, experience, visionary Leadership qualities, charisma, humanitarian gestures and good track records.

 

The state chairman of YLVI, Comrade Enahalo further called on the people of Imo state to cast their votes for  DR LAWRENCE OKWARA  of NRM because of the following qualities that he posses :

 

* A great servant leader with unmatched charisma   and forthrightness.

 

* A dogged and courageous fighter for  Party unification and emancipation.

 

* A political juggernaut and a master strategist.

 

* An astute manager of men and materials.

 

* A detribalized trailblazer.

 

* A defender of truth and justice.

 

* A leader with the Midas touch.

 

* An intellectually very mobile and  accessible progressive mind.

 

* He is courageous and dedicated.

 

* He is reliable and trustworthy.

 

* He has Humanitarian gestures.

 

* He is committed and reliable.

 

* He is sincere and has the fear of God.

 

With the like of Dr Lawrence Okwara as the Governor of Imo State , a unified, economically and socio-politically stable Imo State is actualized and achievable.

 

