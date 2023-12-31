Xmas : Anambra police command intensifies manhunt for killers of two personnel

By Phil Okose, Oniitsha

The Anambra Police command was said to have intensified manhunt for the killers of two of her personnel Thursday evening at Uga, Aguata Local Government Area.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Onitsha, by the State Police Public Relation’s Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, (DSP), he stated that the command has launched an intensive manhunt for the armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring State and killed the two Police Personnel at about 6.30 p.m.

It was gathered that the gang which disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission, was jolted on seeing two armed Police officers approaching their direction and subsequently opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock.

However, other personnel returned fire, for fire but were careful not to hit the motorists who were in traffic, which forced the bandits to flee.

Police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas celebrations promptly responded to the scene and recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle, including recovery of

an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain personnel.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who had declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all officers and men in the Command commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State.

He urged them not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State Command but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang.

He condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command and vowed that the personnel will not die in vain.

He has urged all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant. He assured that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel.

The Commissioner of Police encouraged the good people of Anambra State not to allow the incident to create fear in their minds but to continue with various activities they had slated for the yuletide season.