WWC 2023: England conquer Australia, to proceed to the finals

Lauren Hemp says that the Lionesses are living the dream after they progressed to the World Cup final.

Hemp scored as her side beat Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday and they will now play Spain on Sunday for a chance to become simultaneous world and European champions.

And Hemp could not hide her delight at England’s progression to back-to-back finals.

She beamed: “Oh my God, what a feeling. We want to win this now, we have got this far — why not?

“There are no words to describe how we feel. It’s an unbelievable achievement, every kid’s dream. I’m absolutely knackered! I’ve got a few days to recover and we go again.

“This team is so special. You’ve seen last year that we can be successful and obviously we want to do the same again.”