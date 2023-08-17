Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Neymer credits Cr7, for the recent developments in Saudi’s Pro League

Sports
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Brazil star Neymar has credited Cristiano Ronaldo with kickstarting the transformation of the Saudi Pro League.

The forward, who signed for Al-Hilal this week, believes that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the reason why so many of the world’s top talents have moved to the Middle East this summer.

He said: “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him crazy, and this and that.

“Today you see the league grow more and more.

“It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, that the excitement is even greater.

Continue Reading
Victor Kalu 176 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

WWC 2023: England conquer Australia, to proceed to the…

Uzodinma splashes land, cash donations on Nigeria’s…

Women’s W’Cup: England beat host Australia, face Spain in…

Breaking: Neymar leaves PSG for Saudi’s Al-Hilal

1 of 204