Neymer credits Cr7, for the recent developments in Saudi’s Pro League

Brazil star Neymar has credited Cristiano Ronaldo with kickstarting the transformation of the Saudi Pro League.

The forward, who signed for Al-Hilal this week, believes that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the reason why so many of the world’s top talents have moved to the Middle East this summer.

He said: “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him crazy, and this and that.

“Today you see the league grow more and more.

“It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, that the excitement is even greater.