Nigerian drivers commend Tinubu for appointing Umahi, Wike, Keyamo Ministers

By Phil Okose, Oniitsha

Nigerian drivers under the aegis of Heavy Duty Truck Drivers Association of Nigeria, Thursday, commended President Bola Tinubu, for appointing former governors of Ebonyi and Rivers States, David Umahi and Nyesom Wike, as Ministers of Works and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, respectively.

The drivers also commended Mr. President for the Ministerial appointment of Chief Festus Keyamo, as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development adding that his appointment would improve the nation’s Aviation industry.

“It is obvious that Wike as a workaholic, will better the condition of FCT environment by bringing his infrastructural development of Rivers State experience to bear in Abuja. He is equal to the task and will make it better than he met it. He has already started by clearing the roads to look like Federal capital.

“On Wike, you need to get to Ebonyi State before you compare his appointment with his achievements iin Ebonyi State. This is a man who changed the face of Ebonyi State by constructing modern roads that can have over 20 years life span.

“I need not to talk of the buildings, he scattered houses all over the place and constructed bridges where necessary and it is on record that he surpassed all his contemporary governors in terms of infrastructural development.

“No wonder Mr. President picked him to repeat same feat in the FCT. We are not in doubt of his performance, he is also a workaholic personality not an arm chair Minister like some we had in the immediate past,” he posited.

He urged the Minister of Works, Umahi, to ensure the safety of the Nigerian roads adding that all unauthorized motor parks should give way even as he stressed the need for private parks to abide by the rules and regulations of motor parks.

The drivers’ President who is called ‘Onataludike Mma Abatete’, by his admirers, reiterated the need for road safety and government to always listen to the cry of drivers adding that drivers can assist in fighting crime and criminality.

“We are familiar with the road terrains and we know flash points of those criminals as we drive along the roads where passengers and motorists are robbed and dispossessed of their possessions,” he revealed.