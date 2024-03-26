World Tuberculosis Day :Bauchi records 9,332 cases  in 2023 — Commissioner 

.1,869 tuberculosis cases in Kwara

SELYA YARNAP Bauchi

Bauchi state Commissioner for Health, Dr Adamu Sambo has disclosed that the State has recorded 9,332 Drug Susceptible Tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2023 as against 7, 806 in 2022.

Dr Sambo revealed this during a press conference organised to commemorate the 2024 World TB Day held at the Conference Hall of Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (BACTMA).

According to him, “With an estimated TB Target of 16, 092 in 2023, the State had achieved a 57.9% performance in TB Case Notification. And out of the 7, 730 New TB Cases detected and registered for Treatment in 2022, about 7, 435 were successfully treated thereby achieving a 96% Treatment Success Rate (TSR) at the end of 2023.”

He added, “With the current commitment of Bauchi State Government, this administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, BACATMA has made significant progresses in terms of TB Control both at the State and LGA Levels.”

“In Bauchi State, there are currently 794 free TB Treatment Centers, 127 TB Diagnostic Centers and 16 GeneXpert, three Truenat and Eight TB Lamp Machines which are the latest machines that diagnose both the Drug Sensitive TB bacteria and the Drug-Resistant Strain of the bacteria that cause Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR-TB) form of TB”, the Commissioner said.

“It is interesting to note that all the 20 LGAs in Bauchi State have at least one of the latest machines for Molecular Diagnosis of TB,” he added.

“Our united effort is needed to reach those at highest risk for TB and to identify and implement innovative strategies to improve Testing and Treatment among high- risk populations,” the Commissioner stressed.

He explained that Tuberculosis (TB), is an infectious bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; which most commonly affects the lungs as it is transmitted from person to another through droplets from the throat and lungs of people with the disease.

He stressed that, “If not treated, a person with active pulmonary TB disease will infect on average, between 10 and 15 people every year.”

Umar Sambo who was represented by the Director Medical Services of the Ministry, Dr Suleiman said that, Tuberculosis is one of the Eight Global Health Campaigns marked by World Health Organization (WHO).

According to him, the WHO has set aside the 24th March of every year as the World TB Day. This is designed to build public awareness that TB today remains an epidemic in much of the world, causing the deaths of nearly 1.5million people each year; mostly in developing countries.

“Following the UN High-Level Meeting on TB in September 2023, the world has witnessed an unprecedented progress: a record 7.5 million diagnoses out of an stimated 10.3 million cases in 2022 the highest number of people with TB ever diagnosed and treated in a year,” he added.

“This made member States unanimously decided to keep last year’s theme of “Yes! We can End TB” to keep the focus on the amazing work done in 2022. The Global Focus on TB is clear: escalate funding for implementation, accelerate research and development for new tools including machines, enhance access to rapid molecular diagnosis and efficient treatments, prioritize TB prevention, address TB in children, and support the vital work in Communities, Rights, and Gender (CRG),” he added.

“It is my great privilege and pleasure representing the entire good people of Bauchi State to join the global community in commemorating this year’s World TB Day with a theme, “Yes! And a slogan, “We Can End TB”. This affords us the opportunity to assess progress made towards achieving the End TB Strategy and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he added.

He then called on all stakeholders; International Organizations, Civil Society Organizations, Religious and Traditional/Community Leaders, Private Sectors to join the drive to roll out this strategy and to reach, treat and cure all those who are ill from TB today.

The Commissioner also used the occasion to extend sincere appreciations on behalf of Bauchi State Government to numerous Donors Partners; WHO, BA-Nig, KNCV, GGHN, SFH, Pro-Health International, JHF SUFABEL, TLMN, LTR, GHSC-PSM, the Private Sector, CSOs and CBOs working in the State, as we look forward to a sustained and even a better Partnership.