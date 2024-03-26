10th House: Our success, failure dependent on monitoring, evaluation C’ttee oversight- Hon. Aguocha

..Says Panel wrote to 50 Committees over quarterly reports

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The success or failure of the 10th House of Representatives is on the effectiveness or otherwise of the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, Chairman of of the panel, Hon. Obinna Aguocha has said.

Aguocha stated this at a one-day capacity building workshop for the House Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation on Implementation of Legislative Agenda and for Standing and Ad-hoc Committees organised by NILDS, the Konrad Foundation and the office of the Speaker in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the Monitoring and Evaluation panel had as at last week written over 50 Committees of the House to submit their quarterly reports from the inception of the 10th House to March 31.

He said the panel has also drafted the 10th House Committees Evaluation Metrics with uniquely

assigned key performance indicators that align with different Committees’ mandates and major

activities as well as rating mechanisms for each activity line.

“Additionally, we have also developed a Process and Reporting Template for all Committees. The draft reporting framework also stipulated the responsibilities, obligations and privileges of each party and the timeline for report submissions to enable both the committees and the M&E

Committee to adequately process the reports, evaluate the legislative outputs and make submissions to the House.

“Also, recognising that without effective and efficient monitoring, there cannot be an effective evaluation outcome, the M&E Committee have drafted the 10th House of Reps Standing/AdHoc Committees Monitoring Framework and Reporting Template to ensure an effective monitoring system and plans to group the Committees of the House and assign Committee Members and ad-hoc to provide supervision for Committee activities.

“To enable the Committee to leverage technology and human resources within and outside the committee, we have initiated discussions with a Technical Working Group (TWG) to develop

the 10th House of Representatives M & E Dashboard that would be a one-stop virtual platform for all Committee’s Legislative Outputs Evaluation Reports, tracking of implementation of

recommendations adopted by the House/Leadership and for stakeholders’ feedback, among other features,” Aguocha stated.