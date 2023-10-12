World Sight Day: Osun eye health committee advocates regular eye check, specialists patronage to fight blindness

…Organises eye screening, treatment for residents

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

As the world marks sight day, Osun State Eye Health Committee has called for routine eye check and patronage of eyecare practitioners to curb rising cases of blindness.

The committee, in commemoration of the world sight day which is celebrated every second Thursday of October yearly, offered eye health talk and free eye screening for staff of ministries, trade unions, artisans, market women, transporters, farmers amongst others.

The event was held at the Local Government Secretariat hall Abere, Osogbo on Thursday in partnership with Osun State Ministry of Health; Ophthamological Society of Nigeria, Osun chapter; Nigerian Optometric Association, Osun chapter; Nigeria Ophthalmic nurses association, Osun chapter; Association of Nigerian Dispensing Opticians, Osun chapter and Community Advancement Initiative for Self-Reliance (CAI4SR).

In his speech, the Commissioner for Health, Barrister Jola Akintola urged the people of Osun to take their eyecare seriously.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, ministry of health, Dr. Isiaka Adetunji, he noted that Governor Ademola Adeleke prioritises the health of the citizens of which eyecare is inclusive citing the impact of the Imole medical outreach.

Akintola assured that the current administration is taking proactive steps towards promoting good eyecare initiatives in the state.

The Coordinator of the Osun State Eye Health Committee and Chairman of Orpthamatological Society of Nigeria, Osun chapter, Prof. Bernice Adegbeyingbe, in her address, emphasised the need for eye screening before medication or prescription of glasses.

Prof. Adegbeyingbe warned against patronage of quacks as well as the use of urine, battery water, breast milk, sugar cane water and so on for eye infection treatment, noting that they could compound the problem.

Speaking on the 2023 sight day theme– Love your eyes at work, the eyecare specialist said, all workers must properly care for their eyes to prevent blindness

“The purpose of world sight day is to ensure that awareness is created about the need for eye care and how to prevent blindness. 90% of blindness can be prevented. We are here to educate the people. We have gathered stakeholders in all the ministries in Osun State, labour unions,NUT, TUC, NURTW, artisans, market women and other workers for the creation of awareness and screening.

“Most times, people are not aware that they have eye problems but if they have been checking their eyes on routine basis– at least once in two years for those who don’t have eye problems but for those who have, you must not delay. You must complain on time about the itching, redness, dim vision and any other issue that pertains to the eyes. Don’t wait for the maturity of these problems because, in the case of glaucoma, the person will be permanently blind. If you’re using glasses, you must have a routine check of your prescription,” she stated.

The Executive Director of Community Advancement Initiative for Self-Reliance (CAI4SR), Mrs. Eni Ayeni said if the people ensure good eye sight, it will enable them to work better in their workplaces, thereby boosting their output.

She stated that about 800 persons are targeted for the free eyecare outreach, adding that those with complicated case be referred accordingly.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent, Mrs Janet Afolayan appreciated the eye health committee, describing the exercise as a thorough and effective one.

Mrs. Afolayan, with new eye glasses in her hands, urged the entire citizenry to ensure regular check of their eyes in order to detect any ailment on time.

