Police launch manhunt for suspect engaged in homosexuality

… As youths’ involvement in homosexual, same sex marriage worry security agents

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Security agencies are battling with the menace of same sex relationship among youths with renewed effort to re-arrest a fleeing youth engaged in the act.

Recently, the immoral engagement of young men and women in acts bothering on same sex relationship is becoming a disturbing phenomenon across the country.

Apart from the fact that same sex relationship portends great danger to public decency, recent development has led security agents to launch manhunt for some young elements caught in the act.

It was gathered that a young lady, Temitope Felicia Afikuyomi, was arrested at a birthday party organised by a friend along with her other colleagues now at large at White Spot Lounge Bar at Fagba Street, Iju, Lagos following a tip off.

Temitope Felicia Afikuyomi was detained for the offence of homosexuality after her interrogation and confession at Olowosokedile Police Station.

She has jumped bail, and efforts to re-arrest her are being intensified by the Police

In a similar vein, Precious Erharuyi, who had been expelled from a University (Name withheld) in 2012 where she was undergoing a course for acts bothering on lesbianism was in 2020 arrested at a rendezvous in Benin City by the Police along with other female accomplices for engaging in bisexuality.

Another lady, Chioma Joy Owie, was arrested by the Police in Benin City while engaging in an amorous same sex act with a female accomplice.

It was gathered that Chioma had once been indicted and cautioned over similar cases while she was a student at a popular Polythenic in Edo State.

