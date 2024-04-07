World Health Day: WHO warns on looming diseases, disasters

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The World Health Organization, WHO, has warned of the looming diseases and disasters leading to death and disability among nations.

WHO gave the warning in its message on the World Health Day with the theme, ‘My health, my right.’

On the organization’s X handle, WHO worried that conflicts were devastating lives which resulted in death among nations.

The statement read: “Around the world, the right to health of millions is increasingly coming under threat.

“Diseases and disasters loom large as causes of death and disability.

“Conflicts are devastating lives, causing death, pain, hunger and psychological distress.

“The burning of fossil fuels is simultaneously driving the climate crisis and taking away our right to breathe clean air, with indoor and outdoor air pollution claiming a life every five seconds.

“The WHO Council on the Economics of Health forAll has found that at least 140 countries recognize health as a human right in their constitution. Yet countries are not passing and putting into practice laws to ensure their populations are entitled to access health services. This underpins the fact that at least 4.5 billion people — more than half of the world’s population — were not fully covered by essential health services in 2021.”

The organization therefore advised that there should be access to education, safe drinking water, good nutrition among others to guarantee healthcare delivery for all.

It said: “This year’s theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination”.