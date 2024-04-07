Eid-el-Fitr: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

. As Sultan directs Muslims to watch out for new moon of Shawwal on Monday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

The minister congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Tunji-Ojo called on them to imbibe and practise the virtues that entail kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates all Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Tunji-Ojo calls on Muslim Ummmah to imbibe and practise the virtues that entails kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“He urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity in order to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

“The minister wishes all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings, and favour of Allah be with everyone and our great nation.”

Meanwhile, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President General, National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has instructed the Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting from Monday.

Prof. Sambo Janaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, conveyed the directive in a statement issued in Sokoto on Sunday.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, April 8, equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1445AH, will be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.

“Furthermore, the public can report sightings of the new moon through the following telephone numbers: 08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08036149757, 08035965322, and 08099945903,” it stated.

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued assistance to Muslims in fulfilling their religious duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, immediately follows Ramadan, marking the commencement of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The month symbolises new beginning and spiritual rejuvenation after a month of purification, offering ample opportunities to sustain the positive habits cultivated during Ramadan. (NAN)