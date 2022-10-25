Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

‘World dirtiest man’ dies at 94

WorldLatest News
By Peter
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

An Iranian man, Amou Haji, nicknamed the “dirtiest man in the world” for not taking a shower for decades has died at the age of 94, state media reported on Tuesday.

Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century and was single, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, the IRNA news agency reported.

Haji had avoided showering over fears of “getting sick”, the agency quoted a local official as saying.

But “for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” IRNA reported.

A short documentary film titled, “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.

 

 

For a better society

 

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8175 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Just In : CBN doesn’t need to consult anyone to redesign…

Oyetola commences monthly disbursement of N20m for widows,…

Finance  Minister  rejects naira redesign, warns CBN of…

Akpabio inaugurates Senatorial Campaign Council for Akwa…

1 of 1,244