Women’s W’Cup: England beat host Australia, face Spain in finals FootballSports 6 Share England’s Lioness beat Women’s World Cup host, Australia, 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, to advance to a historic final. England will face Spain in the finals after beating Sweden 2-1, on Tuesday. The final is set to be played on Sunday, August 20. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading AustraliaChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEnglandEngland’sface Spain in finals 6 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.