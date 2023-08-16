Champion Newspapers Limited
Women’s W’Cup: England beat host Australia, face Spain in finals

FootballSports
6
England’s Lioness beat Women’s World Cup host, Australia, 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, to advance to a historic final.

England will face Spain in the finals after beating Sweden 2-1, on Tuesday.

The final is set to be played on Sunday, August 20.

Details later…

 

