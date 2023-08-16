Edwin Clark decries the impoverishment of Nigeria Deltans despite their rich oil.

By Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita.

Nonagenarian and Nigeria Deltan Leader, Edwin Clark has cried out over the continued impoverished situation of his people despite the country’ s riches coming mainly from the Nigeria Delta.

Mr. Clark, a former minister of Information during General Yakubu Gowon’s tenor as Head of state, made the observation on Arise Television Prime Time.

He observed that his people have little or nothing to show for the 13 percent derivation paid to oil producing states as, this was regarded as belonging to the governor’s.

He said for instance, Delta State had only 4 tertiary institutions and that 3 out of the four we’re not in his constituency. He also lamented the deplorable state of the roads citing the Asaba -Ughelli road as “difficult to drive on.

He also talked about the East/West Road which was in a deplorable state. He lamented the continued exploitation of Nigeria Delta lands by oil companies that would not bring development to his people.

Our boys have been branded terrorists but they must fight for their rights and we are behind them. This cannot continue.”

The 96 yr. old leader also expressed worry over President Tinubu’s recent appointments. According to him “I had expected him to bring in new young technocrats to drive the economy, instead of recycling old politicians”.

Mr. Clark said he had served the country for over 70years and knew that many saw him as controversial and wrongly assumed he fights only for Nigeria Deltans, when in reality, he fights for all Nigerians.” I want a Nigeria where all citizens irrespective of wherever, they come from within Nigeria, can aspire to, and get to be the leader of the nation.”.

He told Arise TV that he is scheduled to meet with President Tinubu on a lot of issues concerning the Nigerian State. The Nonagenarian was asked to comment on the Asari Dokubo saga of waving ammunition on life television and threatening those who would want to oust President Tinubu from power.

He said it was a non issue and that Dokubo had a right to support whomever he pleased. Still tasked on Dokubo’s waving of gun on national TV, Mr Clark noted that Fulani Herdsmen were wielding AK 47, unchecked, not too long ago in the country and non of them were arrested.

Mr. Clark informed the public that he authored a book titled Brutally Frank chronicling his life and service of over 70 years. His book got its title from General Gowon’s tribute to him on his 90th birthday six years ago. The book is billed to be launched very soon and General Yarubu Gowon is to chairman of the occasion while Senator President, Akpabio and General T.Y.Danjuma would be guest of honour and chief launcher, respectively.