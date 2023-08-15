Champion Newspapers Limited
Traditional Marriage between Omeko Deborah Eromosele, Ekendichukwu Olisaemeka Agbasi held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Father of the groom Sir Okey Felix Agbasi,  Mother of the bride Lady Mary Anegbode- Eromosele,  the groom Ekendichukwu Olisaemeka  Agbasi, his wife former Miss Omeko  Deborah Eromosele,  former deputy governor of Lagos, Femi Pedro and Mrs. Agbasi, during the traditional wedding of their children in Lagos.
L-r … Parents of the groom Sir Okey Felix Agbasi, & Mrs. Agbasi pose with Mrs. Chinwe & Prince ike iloghalu.

L-r… Mrs. Laila St. Matthew-Daniel; Mrs.  Ronke Ayuba, Mrs. Tokunbo Adeola, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu, Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade and  Mrs Ngozi Areh.

L-r…  Parents of the Bride Mr. Charles. Eromosele (Brother) Lady Mary Anegbode- Eromosele,  (mother).

L-r …Mr. Chinedu  Anazodo, Mrs. Tutu Anazodo, Madam Dorothy Anazodo , Prince ike iloghalu.& Mrs. Chinwe, with a guest.

Real Estate Guru, a Philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo, his wife Lady Adejoke (left)  with former deputy governor of Lagos, Femi Pedro.

L-r…Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade, Chief (Mrs.) Tessy lkimi and Senator Daisy Danjuma .

L-r …Veteran broadcaster and media guru, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Prince ike iloghalu.& Mrs. Chinwe.

From 3rd left. Mother of the bride Lady Mary Anegbode- Eromosele, Senator Daisy  Danjuma Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and others.

Ekendichukwu Olisaemeka  Agbasi, his wife former  Miss Omeko  Deborah Eromosele, cutting their Traditional wedding cake at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal palace hotel Victoria Island in Lagos.12/8/2023…  PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

