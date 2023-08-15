Traditional Marriage between Omeko Deborah Eromosele, Ekendichukwu Olisaemeka Agbasi held in Lagos

L-r … Parents of the groom Sir Okey Felix Agbasi, & Mrs. Agbasi pose with Mrs. Chinwe & Prince ike iloghalu.

L-r… Mrs. Laila St. Matthew-Daniel; Mrs. Ronke Ayuba, Mrs. Tokunbo Adeola, Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu, Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade and Mrs Ngozi Areh.

L-r… Parents of the Bride Mr. Charles. Eromosele (Brother) Lady Mary Anegbode- Eromosele, (mother).

L-r …Mr. Chinedu Anazodo, Mrs. Tutu Anazodo, Madam Dorothy Anazodo , Prince ike iloghalu.& Mrs. Chinwe, with a guest.

Real Estate Guru, a Philanthropist, Sir Olu Okeowo, his wife Lady Adejoke (left) with former deputy governor of Lagos, Femi Pedro.

L-r…Princess (Dr) Folashade Omotade, Chief (Mrs.) Tessy lkimi and Senator Daisy Danjuma .

L-r …Veteran broadcaster and media guru, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Prince ike iloghalu.& Mrs. Chinwe.

From 3rd left. Mother of the bride Lady Mary Anegbode- Eromosele, Senator Daisy Danjuma Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and others.

Ekendichukwu Olisaemeka Agbasi, his wife former Miss Omeko Deborah Eromosele, cutting their Traditional wedding cake at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal palace hotel Victoria Island in Lagos.12/8/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

