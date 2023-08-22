Wike to Abuja residents: I’ll demolish all illegal structures, step on toes, and heaven won’t fall.

Adekunle Adesuji And Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said that the issues of insecurities and sanitation will be paramount in Abuja, even if he steps on toes as he spearheads the activities of Abuja.

The Minister, who dropped this hint as he briefed the media in the FCT minister’s conference room shortly after his inauguration at the villa, said Abuja being the nation’s capital city is supposed to be the most secure place in the Country,” If we don’t secure this place, we will not all be saved. Manhole stealing will not be tolerated, but will deal with it accordingly”

Also to curtail the issues of insecurities, we will not tolerate the issues everywhere in the market, we must move them out.

More so, he said everywhere can not be Busy stop, busses and all commercial vehicles and transporters must operate within their areas of designation.

“Motorcycles will not be allowed into the City, we are going to prove alternative measures to public transportation for those who are not mobile” Moreso, the metro lines will be back and working.

“We will not allow cows inside the city, helmsmen will be consulted to keep their cows outside the city. Motor cycle will not be allowed into the City, we are going to provide alternatives to public transportation for those who are not mobile.

The former governor assured that sanitation will be taken seriously as he plans to make Abuja one of the best cities in the world.

“Sanitation is back in Abuja. We must sit down and look at waste disposal critically, illegal structures must go down! Green areas and parks must come back.

The Minister also hinted that non-developed plots will be revoked and given to those who will develop them. “The period of Land racketeering is gone” he warned.

Most importantly, he said, nonpayment of ground rent will not be tolerated, as revenue collection will be intensive, “because we need money to build FCT.

Wike assured that all projects will be completed within a short period of six months. “No project will delay more than one year in my tenor I must complete all projects in a very short term, I will personally monitor projects as a filled worker.

In terms of political appointment, the Minister said” I will encourage the original indigenes and deserving individuals”

Responding to a question on which party flag to fly, Wike said “am not here to fly the party flag but to deliver the dividend of democratic governance. I came to turn Abuja around, not to fly the flag, don’t look at people’s eyes as long as Abuja people are happy and the President is satisfied.

“.As Tinubu urges new Ministers to serve Nigeria and not themselves.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the 45 newly inaugurated Ministers of the Federal Republic to prioritize the interests and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse population, above any regional or state-specific considerations.

Speaking at the inauguration of new members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Conference Centre, the President underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that will significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu declared, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers.

“This is all about the cohesion and work of a great team, and I believe we now have it. It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility.

“In this moment of abundant promise and peril in equal measure, all of you that have been sworn in have been called to distinguish yourselves. Nigerians are highly expectant of excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency,” he said.

The President also reminded the new ministers that they cannot disappoint Nigerians, who expect them to serve with integrity, dignity, and competence to actualize the Renewed Hope manifesto of the administration—failing which he will not hesitate to take necessary remedial measures.

“As your country honours you today, you must each work to make yourselves worthy in the eyes of God and our entire nation’s people.

“Your highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that our people can once again believe that government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of all citizens of this great country,” President Tinubu said while congratulating each of the ministers and welcoming them to “the Administration of Renewed Hope.”

He further affirmed that the newly appointed ministers were selected based on their track records of excellence in both the public and private sectors, noting their effective representation of the rich diversity present within Nigeria.

Expressing his wishes for the success of the cabinet members in the discharge of their duties, the President invoked a metaphor of a journey, in which he is the driver of a vehicle, along with all Nigerians as passengers.

“In this new assignment, we are in this boat together, even if it is a vehicle, I am the driver. The entire nation sits watchful, as you and I navigate this vehicle.

“We must hold each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians. God be with you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

.Agbakoba tasks new AGF on major reforms, unbundle EFCC

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has tasked the newly appointed Attorney-General of Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) with major reforms of the country’s Justice system.

In a statement captioned “Urgent Tasks For The Attorney-General of the Federation”, Agbakoba stated that the major reform will also involve some law enforcement agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corruption Practice Commission (ICPC) and others.

The Silk Lawyer also advised the new AGF to consider major constitutional amendments to create a system of Federal and State Courts.

The statement reads: “There are pressing tasks to be carried out urgently by the new Attorney General of the Federation. Major reforms of the criminal justice system with particular reference to the utter confusion in the duplicated work of our law enforcement agencies in particular EFCC and ICPC are urgently needed. Also, there is a need to unbundle EFCC and restrict them to investigation only while a new National Prosecution Agency ought to be established.

“Another key reform would be a completely decentralized Police Force at Local, State, and Federal levels. A major revamp of our outdated laws is urgently needed to follow the Rwanda example that modified 1000 laws. Last but not least, the AGF must work on Speed of Justice. It’s a crying shame it takes upwards of 15 years to conclude cases from the High Court to the Supreme Court. Finally but not exhausted is to create sector-specific dispute resolution Agencies to free up the utterly cluttered dockets of the regular courts.

“The other very important task before the Attorney-General will be the unnecessary and wholly inefficient matter of over-centralization of our superior courts. There is no better time than now to hack down the highly centralized Court systems in Nigeria.

“The AGF is invited to consider major constitutional amendments to create a system of Federal and State Courts. State Courts ought to have exclusive jurisdiction over matters related to them. This is also the case for Federal Courts whose Jurisdiction must be limited to Federal causes. This will free up the Clutter at the Supreme Court and make it the Policy Court it ought to be in the first place.

“We have a Brilliant AGF in Lateef Fagbemi (SAN). Am convinced this will be a simple task for him. He is a very good colleague and I have the highest confidence in his abilities.”