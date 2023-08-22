Stakeholders, Community Members Rejoice As Wike Assumes Duties of FCT Minister

…Urged him To Surpass His Achievements as Gov

Favour Ishember, ABUJA

Stakeholders and Rivers state community members resident in the nation’s capital on Monday besieged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Secretariat chanting praises of the newly inaugurated Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The President of Rivers community in Abuja Mr. Promise Choko said that, “We are here to welcome our son Wike as the new FCT Minister, you know this is the first time a southerner is made the FCT Minister and Wike is the best Governor in his time, we are very happy that our son is coming to administer FCT. We are very confident that Wike will turn Abuja for good, what he did in Port Harcourt Wike will do it in Abuja.

“And from what he did in Rivers state, Wike will carry everyone along especially the Abuja indigenes. We want him to focus on rapid development of FCT, development of human Capital, give scholarships to FCT indigenes.

Similarly, the President of South South Community in FCT, Mr Nsiril Ichewo added that, “It is a dawn for all southerners in FCT and Nigeria as a whole as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu decided to make Wike the Minister of FCT.

“His record as local government chairman, Minister of State for Education, Governor of Rivers state has not been beaten by anyone.

“Well we don’t have any fears because we know he is going to carry everyone along including the indigenes of FCT. So the indigenes should not be afraid of anything”, he further stated.

Also, Otunba of FCT- Dr Abdullaziz Tunwase hinted that Wike merits this appointment as the FCT Minister.

We expect him to do what he did in his state here in the FCT.

“We expect Wike to create more jobs for the graduates who are moving about without jobs.

We expect him to give more security.

“He has a lot of work to do here and the Wike that I know will not accommodate laziness.

He will flush out all the lazy people from the system’.

Meanwhile, the Chairman elect of APC Taskforce South West geopolitical zone, Mr Adebolu Sola Adekunle said that,” We are here to show our love for the choice of Nyesome Wike as the new FCT minister.

“Our expectations are in the area of infrastructural development especially transportation , if you look at the major roads in FCT there are not enough bus stops where people can get vehicles to their various destinations. And the area of housing, we expect him to build more houses for the people. Also for agricultural development- like in a place like Yaba in Abaji Area Council, we expect him to build a tourist center there to generate more revenue for FG”, he said.