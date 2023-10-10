Wike faults EU for misleading presidential election report

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has expressed strong disapproval towards the European Union (EU) for their report on the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

Barr. Wike argued that the report did not accurately represent the true outcome of the election and instead created a false impression about the election.

The Minister, who received Samuela Isopi, the EU ambassador to Nigeria in his office while on courtesy visit said the EU’s role should have been as an observer, rather than issuing a report that did not offer an accurate depiction of Nigerian democracy.

Barr. Wike also highlighted that Nigerian laws cannot be the same as EU laws due to the differing environments. He urged foreign partners to focus on strategic development and cooperate on specific areas of growth in the Federal Capital Territory and the country as a whole.

“I didn’t agree with European Union over the last report on election in Nigeria. They are to observe, Nigerian laws can’t be the same with EU laws because they have different environment.

“In Rivers state, the EU’s report was different from what transpired there. How can people that believe in democracy and practice it, be portray as people that don’t understand democracy?.

“Our concern should be how to make the economy grow better, we have to corporate and agree on specific areas of development in the Federal Capital Territory and the entire country.

“Foreign partners should be concerned on strategic development in irrespective of the areas”.

In his response, EU ambassador Samuela Isopi clarified that the report was compiled by independent observers and was not connected to her personal operations.

Isopi assured Wike of the Union’s commitment to collaborate on enhancing development in the territory and beyond.

The two parties agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of interests such as Security, Trade and Agriculture.