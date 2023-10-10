Israel-Palestinian crisis:Death toll hits 1,500, including 11 U.S. citizens

As the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated on Monday, more than 900 Israeli civilians, including over 250 people attending a music festival, and members of the military have so far been killed by the Palestinian militant group, with another 2,150 wounded, as confirmed by Israeli officials Monday.

Also, more than 680 people have been killed on the Gaza Strip from Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, with more than 3,700 others wounded, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead, including at least 11 U.S. citizens.

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday.

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.”

More than 2 million Palestinians live within the area that’s roughly the size of Washington, D.C., and have little ability to move due to a blockade that’s been in place since 2007.

The Israeli military said Monday it has retaken control of all communities around Gaza since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel early Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, the White House released a statement from President Biden confirming that “at least 11 American citizens” have been killed during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict — and that “it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held [hostage] by Hamas.”

“As we continue to account for the horrors of the appalling terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of innocent civilians who were murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy. Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed — many of whom made a second home in Israel.

“… We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts. My heart goes out to every family impacted by the horrible events of the past few days. … While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas. I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis,” Biden said.

UN airs concerns for civilians as Israel steps up military response in Gaza to deadly Hamas attacks

The United Nations on Monday expressed growing concerns about humanitarian needs in Palestinian areas as Israel ratchets up a muscular military riposte and lockdown of Gaza, after the weekend attack by Hamas militants who killed and kidnapped hundreds of civilians in Israel.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres led the clarion call Monday, putting the focus on civilians in both Israel and Gaza and renewing his condemnation of the fatalities and hostage-takings by Hamas. He also warned of the prospect of more innocent lives lost.

In a statement to reporters in New York, Guterres said that more than 137,000 people in Gaza — or about 6% of its population — were now sheltering in sites run by UNRWA, the aid agency for Palestinians. He cited reports of Israeli missile strikes on places like schools, health facilities and high-rise apartment buildings.

‘I am deeply distressed by today’s announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in — no electricity, food, or fuel,’ he said.

‘The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities. Now, it will only deteriorate exponentially,’ Guterres said.”

‘This enemy wanted a war and they will get a war,’ Netanyahu warns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation Monday amid the conflict with Hamas, saying Israel has “only started” its attack on Hamas. “This war was forced on us by an abominable enemy,” Netanyahu said.

“Hamas is Da’esh [ISIS]. We will go after them exactly how the world went after Da’esh. This enemy wanted a war and they will get a war,” Netanyahu warned.

“We are on a campaign to protect our home, a war ensuring of our existence, a war that we are going to win.”

During the address Netanyahu laid out four specific actions he has taken since the start of the conflict Saturday:

Protect and clear out all of the settlements and prevent any openings for Hamas to enter. Netanyahu said there were still “a number of terrorists in Israel” and the military was working around the clock to “destroy” them. At the time of his address, Netanyahu said there was an aggressive attack against Hamas “with a power and scale that they have never seen before.” Reinforce and repair the walls around the borders in the north near Hezbollah, in Yehudah by Shomron, and within Israel. Netanyahu also expressed his gratitude to the security and rescue forces working with “tremendous strength and courage” who are putting themselves at risk to protect Israel. Netanyahu said he petitioned the continued international support to expand Israel’s protection against Hamas. He thanked President Biden for the U.S.’ support with their words and actions as some of the largest and powerful airplanes were being sent to help Israel.

“The enemies we share in this region understand the meaning and enormity of this gesture.”

Netanyahu closed out his address by telling Israelis that results will take time, but issued a grave warning for Hamas: “At the end of this all of our enemies will know that it was a massive mistake to attack Israel. What we are going to do to our enemies in the coming days will impact them for generations.”

Woman says she ran for miles to flee deadly music festival attack in Israel

Noam Manket was among a crowd of thousands of people enjoying a music festival in southern Israel Saturday when rockets began firing overhead. In an interview with ABC News, Manket said she and a friend escaped by running miles through an open field without food or water. She said those who tried to flee to their vehicles were met with gunfire by Hamas, the group that perpetrated the attack.

“You just keep running because you realize that if you don’t keep running, then you don’t go back home,” Manket said, adding that rockets were blasting overhead as she and her friend escaped.

Hamas military spokesman says it will kill a civilian hostage any time Israel targets Gaza civilians without warning

A military spokesman for Hamas says the group will kill a civilian hostage any time Israel targets Gaza civilians without warning.

Israel accused of killing Hezbollah member in border escalation

An Israeli strike on a Lebanese watchtower killed a Hezbollah member on Monday, officials from the group said, as bombardment intensified after Palestinian militants tried to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.

Israel’s army said its soldiers had ‘killed a number of armed suspects’ who had crossed the frontier from Lebanon and that its helicopters were striking the area.

The escalation on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon comes two days after Hamas militants launched a massive attack on Israel’s southern flank from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

‘A member of Hezbollah was martyred in an Israeli strike on a watchtower in south Lebanon’ near Aita al-Shaab village, one of the officials told AFP, with a spokesperson for the powerful Iran-backed group confirming the death.”

Sen. Cory Booker ‘shaken, angered, and heartbroken’ following attack

Sen. Cory Booker detailed his experience in Jerusalem as the Hamas attack began on Saturday. The New Jersey Democrat said he was jogging when rockets were launched and ended up in a hotel bomb shelter.

“Frightened faces, there were children and elderly, families, many Americans,” Booker said in a video posted to social media.

“There was a sense of fear and worry and a knowledge to many of us that there were horrific things going on around the country at that time.”

Meanwhile, Robert Wood, U.S. Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs to the United Nations, on Monday held the Palestinian movement Hamas responsible for Israel’s imposition of a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with no food, gas, or electricity supplies.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said that he had ordered authorities to immediately cut the water supply to the Palestinian enclave.

Israel is dealing with the consequences of an ongoing invasion and is doing what it can to protect itself, Wood said when asked to comment on Tel Aviv’s decision to impose a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The international community must support Israel in what it is doing, the U.S. diplomat added.

The responsibility for the recent developments lies solely with Hamas, which has started an invasion, and needs to stop what it has been doing, Wood also said.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israel, in response, invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law, which means the country officially entered a state of war.

Both Israel and Palestine have so far reported hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

.Lagos Suspends Airlifting Of Christian Pilgrims To Jerusalem Over Israel/Palestinian Crisis

The ongoing bloody clashes between Israel forces and Palestinians has forced the Lagos State government to suspend further airlifting of Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem.

Consequently, the airlifting of pilgrims for a holy pilgrimage in Israel, earlier scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, 2023 has been put on hold.

The Secretary, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Mrs. Florence Gbafe announced the suspension of the airlifting on Monday.

According to her, the decision was a result of keen observation of security situations in Israel.

She said the Board and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), will announce a new date for the airlifting of the second batch of the intending pilgrims in due course.

While noting that the board regrets any inconvenience that the suspension of the airlifting might cause, Gbafe stated that the intending pilgrims would be duly informed of developments about their journey to the Holy Land.

“To all in the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel.

“Further information will be communicated as and when due please,” She said.

The Executive Secretary maintained that the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government will continue to prioritise the safety of all pilgrims to the holy land and will not expose Nigerians to any situation that will put their security at risk.

She thanked God for the safety of the first batch of pilgrims from Lagos State who had already concluded their pilgrimage activities on Sunday, 8th October 2023, revealing that the pilgrims are expected to arrive in Nigeria later today, Monday, 9th October 2023.

The recent conflict between Israel-Hamas started a few days ago and has continued to record casualties on a daily basis.

,.Saudi Arabia Cancels “All Negotiations” On Normalization With Israel

The Kingdom of has cancelled all ongoing negotiations to normalise diplomatic relation with Israel over the bloody clashes with Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia formally informed the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, that it is “ending all negotiations” on normalising relations with Israel.

This reports is according to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

This was also echoed by the Saudi media outlet The Saudi Post, published in the United States.