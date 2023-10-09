15th Arise 2023 World Press Conference /Presentation of Prizes , Arise walk for Life held in Lagos

L-r … Mrs. Doyin Arueyingho; Mrs. Ranti Obileye; both Arise Committee members; Pastor Yemisi Akinode ( from Makoko Cluster) Founder/Convener of Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade; present $5,000 to First Position Price to (Makoko Cluster) winners of Arise walk for Life 2022; Pastor (Dr) Eniabitobi Kuyinu, From (Makoko Cluster).

L-r… 2nd Prize winners of Arise walk for Life 2022 (the River Bank School Cluster) received by Regina Jemide $ 3,000; from Founder/Convener of Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade; while others watch .

From 3rd left 3rd Prize winners of Arise walk for Life 2022, Obiageli Ogbechie; received $ 2,000 from Founder/Convener of Arise Women, Dr. Siju Iluyomade; while others watch.

Cross Section of the Guest , during the forthcoming Arise walk for Life (14th October), Arise Golf Tournament (20th October), Arise Football Tournament (21st October) and Arise women’s Conference (28th October 2023), at the 15th Arise 2023 World Press Conference held at SHERATON Hotel by Four Points, Victoria Island, Lagos on 8/10/.2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

