Fuel subsidy removal: Ebonyi govt begins free CNG transport services for workers, students to cushion effects

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government has Flag-off free transport services for students of the State University Abakaliki and workers to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam, who performed the ceremony, said that the initiative was in tandem with Governor Nwifuru’s manifesto tagged People Charter of Needs*

Engr Mbam recalled that Governor Nwifuru during his Last Media Chat, reiterated government resolve to acquire Four Luxury Compressed Natural Gas /CNG Buses /100 Seater/ each, to assist students/workers transport themselves to school and Secretariat.

*You can see today we have gathered to flag it off, I want to place it on record that this is 100-Seater Buses, with Compressed Natural Gas, designated for different destinations*

*The free transport service is meant to convey workers to Centenary City, students to various campuses of Ebonyi State University and College of Education Ikwo*

.*It is Free transport initiative, no payment of a dime, it is the responsibility of government to take care of the maintenance of this buses*

Speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant /SSA to the Governor on Transport Mr Fred Nwaogbaga, restated that both students and workers will benefit from the transport scheme.

*This Luxury buses four in number, designated for different destinations, staffs of Centenary xity and College of Education Ikwo , will equally benefit from the free service*

*You can imagine paying transport fare to Alex-Ekwueme Varsity Ikwo that will cost a student about N1,000, how about somebody that has up to three children or workers spending such money is not a small things*

*This buses is for all, both students and civil servants going to the designated routes*

*the Company that supplied this buses have assured us that they are coming to establish a workshop in Ebonyi State to take care of the vehicles*

Contributing, the President of Students Union Government Ebonyi State University Abakaliki Mr Oshim Tobias Nkwegu, commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for coming to the assistance of the students.

I want to commend Governor Francis Nwifuru, the capacity Governor, for his benevolence, this is just a reaffirmation of the things he has been doing, the students are beneficiaries*

Seeing the financial burden, the fuel subsidy removal has laid on the students, now students who don’t have money can go to school without having to pay a dime