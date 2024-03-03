Wike approves Abuja maiden Infrastructure Investment Expo

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT’) Nyesom Wike has approved Abuja maiden infrastructure investment expo initiative to explore strategic areas that will attract investment opportunities and boost development.

Senior Special Assistant on legal and mutiletral cooperation to the minister, Barr. Benedict Daudu disclosed this at the weekend during the first meeting of a committee that will fast track Abuja infrastructure investment expo proposed to be held in the first half of 2024.

Daudu who said all over the world, governments partner with private sector for development, explained that

the expo is targeted at investors who are interested in providing infrastructure for all sectors for accelerated development in the nation’s capital in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He revealed that the event will attract both local and foreign investors that will avail them the opportunity to partner with FCT in line with government guidelines under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and make Abuja a smart city under the watch of the minister, Nyesom Wike.

The SSA explained that the plan will also bring about unparallel infrastructure development to most districts or communities in need of basic infrastructure that would put Abuja in a more global stage.

According to him, the time has come to revive the hiding potential and opportunities in the territory under Wike’s watch.

Daudu said, “Abuja infrastructure investment expo is being proposed for infrastructure development within the FCT, one that has not been carried out in the territory. it is a time that is needed to drive infrastructure development and it will capture the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. It will really propel the FCT to where it is.

“We are targeting both foreign and national direct investment opportunities from interested investors who will come in to partner with the FCTA and to bring the expo to a global stage where you can see the FCT growing into a smart city under Nyesom Wike.

“It will propel us greatly in a right direction, is going to review president Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda”

On her part, a member of the committee and acting Director FCTA Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu commended the minister for his Informed decision to rewrite the history of infrastructure in the Nation’s capital.

She said the committee will think deep and draw an acceptable template that will be in line with Wike’s plan for a new FCT especially in districts that is additional to government intervention.

According to her, “We are going to work with the relevant SDAs, we will think deep on areas of infrastructure deficit and ensure that the concept is in line with Wike’s plan for the new FCT.

“The infrastructure investment expo is going to focus only on infrastructure, government alone can’t do it. The novel idea is going to be first of its kind.

“The minister saw the need to develop FCT, and he feels that the idea will help the territory. FCT is 48 years and there is a lot of opportunities that we need to develop more, tourism is one of the key areas, some countries tourism is their main stay, that can happen in Abuja.

“People can be invited to take over the site and develop it for us, it will bring about huge revenue generation for FCT Administration” she said.